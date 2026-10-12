WATCH Nicki Minaj Tell Christians to Wake Up and Vote – Fans Ask About Tesla Racism

She urged churches to incorporate the November elections into their preaching during an X Takeover event at Tesla's Gigafactory Texas, but critics wanted her to address the racism lawsuits against the automaker.

Nicki Minaj (at Tesla factory) – screenshot

*Nicki Minaj called on all Christians to “wake up” and head to the election polls in November. The rap star urged her Christian followers to “incorporate the elections into the church.”

“I think Christians as a whole need to wake up and they need to wake up now,” she said during the X Takeover event at Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas facility in Austin on Saturday, October 10.

“I think that the elections should be incorporated into what they’re preaching even at church during this time, because these are such important elections, you know,” she went on to add.

Nicki also shared that her pastor is from Nigeria and she is concerned about the abuse against Christians there.

She mentioned that she hopes more celebrities and influencers “come on board the train to start speaking out about what’s happening to Christians in Nigeria.”

Fans Raise Tesla’s Racism Record

Meanwhile, as sandrarose noted, fans on YouTube wondered why Nicki did not speak about the alleged racism in the workplace at Tesla factories.

The U.S. government’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Tesla, alleging the automaker allowed flagrant acts of racism toward Black employees at its flagship California factory. Lawyers for Tesla said the n-word is acceptable in the workplace under certain situations.

In January 2024, a judge ruled thousands of Black employees can join a lawsuit against Tesla. The company also settled a lawsuit with three Black employees who faced racism at its Fremont factory.

Nicki wants Christians to speak up at the polls, but standing on Tesla’s turf without addressing its own record left some fans questioning her priorities.

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