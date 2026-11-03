Gayle King Draws Praise for Sparkling Gown at Hip-Hop Awards

The CBS Mornings host's Las Vegas appearance has fans talking about her fashion, while her longtime approach to fitness is back in the spotlight.

Gayle King poses with Kurtis Blow at the Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards/screenshot via Instagram @gayleking

*Gayle King, 71, stepped onto the black carpet at a Las Vegas hip-hop awards ceremony in a sparkling gown that quickly earned compliments on Instagram.

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The “CBS Mornings” co-host attended the fourth annual Paid in Full Foundation Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards on October 24. The celebration recognized Kurtis Blow and The D.O.C. for their contributions to hip-hop, along with Ralph McDaniels and Nile Rodgers.

The form-fitting, glittering dress lit up her Instagram comments. SheFinds rounded up the fan reactions, and nearly all of them were glowing. “You looked fab!” one commenter wrote. Another focused on the outfit itself: “That dress!!!!”

One admirer even suggested King was defying the calendar, writing, “Seriously aging backwards, especially in that dress!”

Gayle King Sports Illustrated Cover – via Sports Illustrated

The compliments weren’t limited to her clothing. “Looking good, Miss King!” another person posted, while someone else declared, “Gayle, you looking great!”

“Every time I see a photo of her, she looks younger!” one Instagram user commented.

The photos have also revived interest in her widely reported 25-pound weight loss, though that milestone happened years ago. King began following Weight Watchers in 2015, around the time her close friend Oprah Winfrey became involved with the program.

“I’ve lost at least 25 pounds and I thought I’d be done by now but there’s a dress I’m trying to get into that I used to wear two years ago,” King told E! News in 2016.

She has also spoken about adding weights to her routine. “Before I was doing cardio, cardio, cardio,” King recalled in a previous interview with “O, The Oprah Magazine.”

The veteran journalist also hasn’t let age dictate her fashion choices. In 2024, she made headlines when she appeared in the “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue” at 69.

Check out Gayle’s highlight reel from the Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards below.

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