Druski to Make ‘SNL’ History as First Online Creator to Host

Druski – via eurAI

*Druski will host “Saturday Night Live” on November 7, becoming the first online creator to headline an episode of NBC’s long-running sketch comedy series, Puck reports.

The milestone marks another major achievement for the comedian who built his career through viral sketches before expanding into television and Hollywood.

Born Drew Desbordes, Druski developed a massive following through character-driven comedy on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. His sketches frequently parody music industry personalities, relationships and everyday situations, turning his distinctive humor into a recognizable entertainment brand.

His fictional Coulda Been Records label became a signature comedy concept, letting him portray an outrageous music executive auditioning aspiring performers. The sketches helped introduce his comedy to audiences beyond traditional stand-up clubs and television networks.

screenshot via X @druski

Druski’s upcoming “SNL” appearance follows another major television assignment. He hosted the 2026 BET Awards in June, bringing his improvisational comedy style to one of Black entertainment’s biggest annual celebrations.

The ceremony also delivered impressive ratings. As EURweb previously reported, BET recorded 2.6 million viewers across 12 Paramount networks, an 18% increase over the previous year. The broadcast also became BET’s highest-rated awards show among adults ages 18 to 49 since 2019.

Druski has continued expanding his career beyond social media. He earned a place on TIME’s 2026 TIME100 Next list, recognizing emerging figures making an impact across their industries.

His popular megachurch pastor character is also getting a larger platform. EURweb reported that Netflix picked up “Collect & Praise,” a comedy project originally developed for his YouTube channel. He also has a role in the upcoming romantic comedy “The Catch,” starring Emma Stone and Chris Pine.

The “SNL” booking places Druski among a diverse group of Season 52 hosts. The lineup has included NBA star Jalen Brunson, actress Dakota Johnson and comedian Shane Gillis.

Actress Indie Navarette, known for “Obsession,” will host the show’s Halloween episode alongside musical guest Gracie Abrams. Other musical performers this season have included Katseye, Turnstile and Rosalía.

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