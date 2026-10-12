Diddy Loses Two Months of Freedom as Federal Prison Perks Unravel

Sean "Diddy" Combs saw his release date pushed to March 2, 2028, after a Dateline report exposed massages, home-cooked meals, and a contraband phone at Fort Dix.

Diddy Prison intake photo – via CBS News

*Sean “Diddy” Combs entered Fort Dix in Southern New Jersey promising a changed man.

He had been humbled by his New York trial, where a jury convicted him of two Mann Act violations but acquitted him of racketeering and sex trafficking.

He chose Fort Dix because it sits in the same state as the home where his five kids were raised. He joined the drug rehab program and worked as a chaplain’s assistant.

“He describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding,” his publicist, Juda Engelmayer, told CBS News.

It was the portrait of a model inmate, and it held until the reporting began.

That image collapsed last week. A Dateline report detailed how Combs ran his prison life like a luxury suite. Incarcerated men received commissary funds for making his bed, cleaning his toilet and shower, and giving him massages.

Some inmates cooked him meals outside the daily menu. Combs also had a contraband phone and tablet to communicate beyond prison grounds. A violation like that can add up to a year. For Combs, records show two months: his release date moved to March 2, 2028, from January 21, 2028.

He was placed in solitary confinement, the second time he has been separated from general population. The first reportedly stemmed from a physical altercation.

A Pardon That Never Came

Boxing champ Mike Tyson told Andy Cohen he sent a letter to President Donald Trump as Combs sought a pardon.

“Yeah, he wanted me to give a letter to the president,” Tyson said. “And I did what he told me to do.”

Trump did not pardon Combs, who is serving 50 months. While awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, he was reportedly caught with an illegal cell phone used to oversee his defense team.

Sean Diddy Combs – via AI

The Lesson of Fort Dix

Combs bet that privilege could follow him behind bars. The bid for a model-inmate image failed, and the Bureau of Prisons added two months to his sentence. The music mogul who once seemed untouchable now sits in solitary, his release date pushed further away.

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