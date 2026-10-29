Disney Dreamers Academy Welcomes Its First Atlanta Class Through New Boys & Girls Clubs Partnership

The Atlanta students join an inaugural class of 200 Disney Dreamers from Orlando, Miami, Atlanta and Houston.

*Fifty Atlanta students are officially Disney Dreamers. On Oct. 28, Walt Disney World Resort and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta honored the young people chosen as the city’s first participants in the newly expanded Disney Dreamers Academy.

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The celebration took place at the John H. Harland Boys & Girls Club. Disney executives, Boys & Girls Clubs leaders, and community partners joined the students to mark the start of their journey.*

The evening featured hands-on activities modeled after Walt Disney World’s four theme parks. Disney characters also made appearances, giving the new Dreamers a preview of what lies ahead.

The Atlanta group belongs to a larger inaugural class of 200 students. Participating Boys & Girls Clubs in Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, and Houston selected the students for the program.

Orlando, Florida, USA – February 9, 2022:A Walt Disney World arch gate on the street in Orlando, Florida, USA.. Walt Disney World is an entertainment resort complex. (Credit: iStock)

For nearly 20 years, Disney Dreamers Academy has served as Walt Disney World’s signature youth development program. It encourages students to believe in their potential and chase their goals.

Now, Disney is reshaping the program to reach more young people. The new collaboration with Boys & Girls Clubs brings the experience into students’ communities and trips to Walt Disney World.

The program will span multiple years, starting in 2027. During that time, Dreamers will participate in mentorship, explore career paths, and build leadership skills. They will also have immersive experiences at home and at the Florida resort.

The partnership gives the program a broader footprint than ever. Instead of a single event, students will now receive ongoing support close to home as they grow.

More information about the next chapter of Disney Dreamers Academy is available at DisneyDreamersAcademy.com.

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