Diddy Transferred to Pennsylvania Prison Amid Contraband Allegations | VIDEO

Federal officials confirm Sean Combs' move to FCI Allenwood Low following reports of solitary confinement and a head injury, but the reason for his transfer remains undisclosed.

Sean Diddy Combs (with gray hair & beard) – via eurAI

*Sean “Diddy” Combs has been transferred from a federal prison in New Jersey to a low-security facility in Pennsylvania amid allegations of contraband possession, solitary confinement and a reported head injury.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Friday, October 16, that the 56-year-old music mogul is now incarcerated at FCI Allenwood Low, according to Rolling Stone.

The transfer comes after reports raised questions about Combs’ treatment and conduct behind bars. However, federal officials have not disclosed why he was moved.

The move also raises questions about whether Combs will retain access to the rehabilitation programs his attorneys previously sought at Fort Dix.

Meanwhile, his family and legal team remain focused on his well-being as reports about his prison experience continue to generate headlines.

Diddy’s Pennsylvania Prison Transfer Confirmed

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed Combs’ new location while declining to discuss the circumstances surrounding his transfer.

“We can confirm that Sean Combs is currently incarcerated at FCI Allenwood Low,” the spokesperson told Rolling Stone.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody, including reasons for transfer.”

Combs had been serving his 50-month sentence at Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey, following his conviction on prostitution-related transportation charges.

His attorneys previously sought placement at Fort Dix because of its drug rehabilitation program, which can provide eligible inmates an opportunity to reduce their sentences.

FCI Allenwood Low

Contraband Allegations and Reported Head Injury

The transfer follows an NBC News investigation alleging Combs received special treatment from fellow inmates, including meals prepared for him and cleaning services.

The report also alleged that Combs obtained prohibited items, including liquor, medication, an unauthorized tablet and a cellphone. Rolling Stone reported reviewing an Instagram account believed to be associated with Combs, although the account’s ownership has not been independently established.

Following the allegations, Combs was reportedly placed in solitary confinement, and his projected release date was said to have shifted to March 2028.

Separate reports this week claimed he suffered a non-life-threatening head injury over the weekend and received treatment at a nearby hospital. Neither the reported injury nor the contraband allegations has been publicly identified by prison officials as the reason for his transfer.

Diddy’s daughters leaving courthouse/YouTube screenshot

Diddy’s Family Responds as Officials Deny Prison Fight

Combs’ spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, told Rolling Stone that the entertainer’s family had not received official confirmation of the transfer when contacted.

“His family and legal team remain focused on his well-being and ensuring he can maintain regular contact with those closest to him,” Engelmayer said.

Meanwhile, federal prison officials rejected circulating claims that Combs had been involved in a fight with a prominent drug kingpin.

“The story you are referring to is false and did not happen,” a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson stated.

For now, Combs’ placement at FCI Allenwood Low is confirmed, but questions remain about the circumstances surrounding his departure from Fort Dix and whether the reported disciplinary issues played any role in the decision.

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