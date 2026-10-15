NewsBits: Diddy Family Denies Prison Fight, Amar’e Stoudemire Becomes a Cop, Paul Pierce Faces Claims

Diddy's relatives dispute an alleged attack, while two NBA veterans make headlines off the court.

Diddy and Dudus

*Today’s NewsBits covers three developments: Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ family disputes reports of a prison fight, former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire graduates from a police academy, and another ex-NBAer Paul Pierce faces new allegations in his child support battle.

Diddy’s Family Denies Prison Fight With Jamaican Drug Lord

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ family is denying reports that the music mogul was attacked by Jamaican drug lord Christopher “Dudus” Coke inside a New Jersey prison.

During the October 15 broadcast of “The Breakfast Club,” host Loren LoRosa said she spoke with a family member who insisted “there was not a fight at all.”

Combs, 56, was reportedly hospitalized Saturday after suffering a head injury at Fort Dix. Page Six initially reported that he struck his head on a bunk bed. TMZ subsequently claimed Coke attacked him.

LoRosa questioned that account, noting that Combs is guarded outside his Special Housing Unit and that the two men are housed on “completely different sides” of the prison.

Although relatives remain “not 100 percent certain what” caused his injury, LoRosa said they believe it “definitely wasn’t anything crazy.”

Combs reportedly returned to prison shortly after receiving medical attention.

His family also expressed frustration that his hospital visit became public.

“No one should know he was taken to the hospital,” LoRosa said.

Combs is serving a 50-month sentence, with his release scheduled for March 2, 2028.

Amar’e Stoudemire Becomes Police Officer After NBA Career

Former New York Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire has officially traded basketball for law enforcement.

The 43-year-old recently graduated from Florida’s Miami-Dade Police Academy, receiving the Harry “Coach” Everett Award for his contributions during training.

Stoudemire reportedly earned more than $165 million throughout his 14-year NBA career, but says his latest career move reflects a commitment to community service.

“Well, it’s a real job. It’s a community-oriented job where our first line of business is to protect and serve the community,” he explained.

The former All-Star credited his uncle and a former basketball coach, both law enforcement professionals, for inspiring him.

Since retiring from the NBA, Stoudemire has played professionally overseas, worked in player development for the Brooklyn Nets and launched a wine business.

His latest career chapter brings an entirely different set of responsibilities.

Paul Pierce – Getty

Paul Pierce Faces New Financial Allegations in Child Support Battle

Retired NBA star Paul Pierce faces fresh allegations from his ex, Princess Santiago, in their ongoing child support dispute.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Santiago claims Pierce has withheld financial information, including complete bank statements, trust distributions and details about his assets.

She also alleges he failed to fully disclose Fox Sports 1 earnings, cannabis business finances and an ownership interest in commercial property.

Santiago claims Pierce has not paid $10,000 previously ordered by the court for a forensic accountant. She is requesting that payment plus another $40,000 in legal fees.

An earlier ruling required Pierce to pay $8,508 monthly in temporary child support for their son, King Rafael Santiago Pierce, along with $100,000 toward Santiago’s attorney fees.

Santiago has argued that Pierce earned more than $200 million during his NBA career.

Pierce maintains that his current finances differ substantially from his playing days and that support payments should reflect his present income. The allegations remain part of the ongoing legal proceedings.

NewsBits

From Diddy’s disputed prison incident to Stoudemire’s unexpected career change and Pierce’s legal battle, today’s NewsBits highlights three very different challenges facing familiar names.

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