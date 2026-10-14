Diddy Allegedly Injured in Prison Fight with Jamaican Drug Lord ‘Dudus’

Unnamed sources tell TMZ the altercation at Fort Dix FCI followed inmate anger over an NBC News report on Diddy's alleged luxury prison life, a claim his representatives deny.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on video at Fort Dix prison – via TMZ screenshot

*Multiple anonymous sources inside Fort Dix FCI tell TMZ that Sean “Diddy” Combs and Christopher “Dudus” Coke fought last Friday, and that Diddy got the worst of it.

Coke, a Jamaican drug lord, has been serving a 23-year sentence since 2012. As we reported, Diddy was transported by ambulance early Saturday morning for emergency treatment of a head injury.

According to those same unnamed sources, the fight erupted because Coke and other inmates blamed Diddy for a crackdown.

An NBC News report had detailed Diddy’s allegedly cushy life behind bars, including massages and contraband.

Sources say officials then conducted at least two raids and confiscated cell phones, including Coke’s. Diddy’s representatives have pushed back on the NBC reporting, calling it “elaborate” and insisting he “continues to serve his sentence within the rules.”

Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke – via U.S. Marshals Service

Solitary Confinement Reported for Both Men

TMZ reports both men were placed in the Special Housing Unit for two weeks. Diddy was reportedly already there over the NBC report, and the fight allegedly occurred during his daily break.

None of this has been confirmed by the Bureau of Prisons, which declined to comment, citing privacy and security concerns. Until a named official or a second outlet verifies the account, it remains an allegation, not a fact.

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