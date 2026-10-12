Diddy Hospitalized After Mysterious Head Injury Behind Bars

He was briefly taken from FCI Fort Dix for treatment early Saturday, adding another strange chapter to his time in federal custody.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in court – via Grok AI

*Sean “Diddy” Combs was moved out of federal prison early Saturday morning for a medical emergency.

Sources at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey say he left the grounds to be treated for a head injury. The ambulance reportedly departed around 1am, according to TMZ.

It is not clear where he was taken or how the injury happened.

The good news: the wound was not life-threatening. Sources say he was awake and talking when he was brought back to the prison before sunrise Saturday.

Chaos Keeps Piling Up

The incident fits a pattern. Combs was placed in the special housing unit after claims that he enjoyed a cushy life behind bars, complete with massages, alcohol, and a cellphone holding nude photos.

In July, he reportedly fought another inmate. As we reported earlier, his release date has also slipped, moving from January 2028 to March 2028.

Diddy (gray beanie/skull cap) on Fort Dix Prison yard – via TMZ / enhanced by eurAI

The Bottom Line

Whatever caused the fall, Diddy’s prison stint keeps generating headlines for all the wrong reasons.

With his freedom pushed back even further, the coming months behind bars look anything but quiet.

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