Colin Cowherd Calls Deion Sanders ‘Not a Real Head Coach’ as Colorado Struggles

The Fox Sports commentator questions Coach Prime's coaching ability, arguing that recruiting talent and attracting attention haven't translated into consistent success.

Deion Sanders (LM Otero-AP)

*Colin Cowherd has delivered a blistering assessment of Deion Sanders, questioning whether the Colorado Buffaloes coach has the skills to compete at college football’s highest levels.

The Fox Sports personality made his remarks after Colorado suffered three consecutive losses, dropping to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Big 12 play. The Buffaloes lost to Northwestern, Baylor, and Texas Tech, scoring just 27 combined points.

Cowherd believes Sanders’ greatest strength lies in attracting talented players rather than developing a consistently competitive team.

“He’s a recruiter; he’s not a real head coach,” Cowherd declared during “The Herd,” according to Yahoo Sports.

Deion Sanders (Andrew Wevers-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

He contrasted Sanders with Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, whose approach he considers more effective.

“I call Deion Sanders the anti-Curt Cignetti. It’s all flash and no substance,” Cowherd said.

The commentator pointed to a particularly embarrassing special teams sequence as evidence of Colorado’s organizational problems. “At one point, they sent eight players on the field for special teams. They called a timeout, and then the next play, they sent out nine. They were just disorganised,” said Cowherd.

Cowherd also questioned the quality of Sanders’ coaching staff, arguing that recruiting advantages become less decisive against stronger opponents.

“Deion can win at the lower level because of recruiting. If you can recruit at the lower level and have better players and a star quarterback, you’re going to win games. You get to college football’s big four. It comes down to coaching. His staff is not good enough,” he said.

His criticism comes as Sanders confronts problems beyond Colorado’s losing record. Following the 41-7 Northwestern defeat, the coach dismissed several players over conduct concerns, as EURweb previously reported.

The personnel changes highlighted Sanders’ efforts to establish accountability within a program facing questions about discipline and execution. Yet Cowherd acknowledged that Sanders has accomplished something important since arriving in Boulder: making Colorado football a national conversation again.

“Again, when he got the job, I said he makes Colorado interesting. That’s a win for Colorado because their football programme just hasn’t been interesting most of my life, but he’s outclassed right now as a coach.”

Sanders previously guided Colorado to a 9-4 season in 2024, demonstrating that his tenure has included meaningful improvement. However, the Buffaloes followed that campaign with a 3-9 finish in 2025. The team now enters its bye week before hosting Utah, giving Sanders time to address the mistakes Cowherd highlighted.

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