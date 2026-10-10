NewsBits: Christa Pike Back in Prison, Nivea’s Cancer Remission, Sunny Hostin’s Erivo Call

Pike survives a failed execution, Nivea shares encouraging health news, and Hostin addresses controversy.

Christa Pike

*Today’s NewsBits leads with Christa Pike‘s return to prison after surviving a failed execution. Meanwhile, R&B singer Nivea celebrates her cancer going into remission, and “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin reveals how Cynthia Erivo responded to her controversial comments about the Cornell University sexual assault case.

Christa Pike Returns to Prison After Surviving Failed Execution

Christa Pike, the Tennessee death row inmate who survived a botched lethal injection last month, is out of the hospital and back behind bars.

The 50-year-old convicted killer was discharged and returned to the women’s prison where she has spent approximately 30 years.

Pike’s attorneys confirmed Saturday that she continues receiving medical attention following the failed execution.

Her legal team said Pike is grateful to the first responders and medical professionals who treated her. They continue monitoring her recovery.

Pike was scheduled to be executed September 30 for the brutal 1995 murder of her classmate, Colleen Slemmer.

However, the execution went horribly wrong.

According to reports, Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital, the drug Tennessee uses for lethal injections.

Instead of being pronounced dead, she was rushed to a hospital for emergency medical treatment, where she remained until her discharge.

Although Pike is back behind bars, her attorneys have not indicated that she has fully recovered.

Nivea gets emotional sharing the incredible news that her cancer is now in remission.💙 The R&B singer opens up about adjusting to treatment, the side effects she’s faced and the moment Dr. Colin Vale told her the medication was working. #TamronHallShow #TamFam #Nivea #CancerRemission #CML — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) October 7, 2026

Nivea Celebrates Cancer Remission After Leukemia Diagnosis

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Nivea has some incredible news: Her cancer is officially in remission.

The singer shared the emotional announcement during an appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show,” revealing that her leukemia treatment is working.

In July, Nivea disclosed that she had been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of blood cancer, following two bone marrow biopsies.

During an earlier interview with “Cadillac Chronicles,” she offered an encouraging update about her treatment.

“Everything is going great so far,” Nivea said.

Now, the singer has reached a major milestone.

Speaking with Tamron Hall, Nivea became emotional while recalling how her physician, Dr. Colin Vale, informed her that her medication was working.

She also discussed adjusting to treatment and managing its side effects.

Although remission doesn’t necessarily mean someone is cured, the announcement represents significant progress in her health journey.

For Nivea, it’s a deeply personal victory just months after publicly revealing her diagnosis.

Sunny Hostin and Cynthia Erivo

Sunny Hostin Reveals Cynthia Erivo’s Advice After Cornell Backlash

Sunny Hostin is opening up about a conversation with actress Cynthia Erivo following backlash over her comments about the controversial “Cornell 7” sexual assault case.

During “The View’s” “Behind the Table” podcast, Hostin revealed that Erivo contacted her after watching a viral clip.

The controversy involved seven male Cornell University students accused of sexually assaulting a female student in 2024.

Prosecutors declined criminal charges, and Hostin faced criticism after explaining the legal circumstances surrounding that decision.

“I needed, I felt, to bring us back to this New York law, which is really terrible and needs to be changed,” Hostin explained.

According to Hostin, Erivo called while she was in Paris working on a project.

“She called me and said, ‘Sis, I know you, and I know your heart and your life’s work has been about protecting women and children. But the clip that I saw doesn’t reflect who you are,'” Hostin recalled.

Erivo encouraged Hostin to consider how audiences receive her words rather than simply being blunt.

Meanwhile, the woman identified as Jane Doe has filed a civil lawsuit naming the accused men and several institutions, including Cornell University.

NewsBits

From Christa Pike’s return to prison to Nivea’s cancer remission and Sunny Hostin’s conversation with Cynthia Erivo, today’s NewsBits covers three developments involving recovery, controversy and accountability.

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