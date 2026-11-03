Chris Rock Says He Was ‘Severely Humbled’ by Divorce, Cheating and Porn | WATCH

In a new GQ interview, the comedian reflects on his failed marriage, quitting pornography and how personal pain reshaped his stand-up comedy.

Chris Rock – screenshot

*Chris Rock says he was “severely humbled” after his marriage fell apart, and the comedian isn’t making excuses for the man he used to be.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

In a new interview with GQ’s Zach Baron, Rock revisited his 2018 Netflix special, “Tamborine,” where he admitted cheating on his former wife, Malaak Compton-Rock, and struggling with pornography.

Eight years later, the comedian says he hasn’t watched porn in years and now sees his past behavior differently.

Rock acknowledged that his actions weren’t something to be proud of, comparing his younger self to a superhero who discovers his powers and becomes arrogant.

And apparently, even Chris Rock had to learn that being famous doesn’t make you Superman.

Chris Rock opened up about how he RUINED his marriage through his addiction to P*RN and repeatedly CHEATING on his wife, admitting he was the one who MESSED UP and that losing his marriage left him SEVERELY HUMBLED 😲👀 “I didn’t listen. I wasn’t kind. I cheated… I realized I wasn’t God or anywhere near him, you know, and I was severely humbled, as I should have been.” — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) November 3, 2026

Chris Rock Says He Was ‘Severely Humbled’

During the interview, Baron reminded Rock of his earlier admissions about infidelity and pornography.

“I was not a great husband,” Rock responded. “I watched a lot of porn. I don’t watch porn anymore. I haven’t watched porn in five, six years.”

When Baron asked how he judges his former self, Rock admitted his behavior wasn’t something he celebrated.

“It’s not anything I’m proud of,” he said, before comparing his experience to characters in Marvel movies who test their powers, push too far and eventually crash.

“I tested my powers. I definitely realized I wasn’t God or anywhere near him,” Rock explained. “And I was severely humbled, as I should have been.”

The comparison offered a revealing glimpse into how Rock now views the arrogance and consequences of his earlier behavior.

Chris Rock and Zach Baron (GQ intv) – screenshot

How Divorce Changed Chris Rock’s Comedy

Rock also connected his personal struggles to the evolution of his comedy career.

He described the years between “Bring the Pain” and “Kill the Messenger” as one version of himself, while identifying “Tamborine” as the beginning of another.

“Tamborine’s the beginning of a new guy,” Rock said.

But that transformation came with considerable emotional pain.

“That guy’s like in fucking pain in Tamborine,” he explained, describing the special as being “like the blues.”

Rock also acknowledged that his later special, “Selective Outrage,” contained plenty of pain, suggesting that his personal struggles continued to influence his work.

The interview doesn’t introduce new allegations about Rock’s marriage. His infidelity and pornography use were addressed publicly years ago.

What makes these comments noteworthy is his present-day perspective: Rock now describes his past behavior as a painful lesson in humility, one that helped shape both the man and comedian he became.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Chris Rock Regrets Not Helping Wrongfully Convicted Friend’s Brother | WATCH

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.