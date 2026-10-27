Channing Dungey to Oversee BET Under Skydance

Channing Dungey – via Instagram

*Channing Dungey is adding BET, MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon to her portfolio under the new Skydance structure. The Warner Bros. TV Group chairman and CEO confirmed her expanded role in a Tuesday memo to staffers, Variety reports.

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“I’m pleased to continue to lead the Warner Bros. Television Group, and I will also continue to oversee the company’s US Networks as part of the new Executive Leadership Team,” Dungey wrote. “In addition, I’ll assume oversight of Paramount Media Networks, which includes MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET, and additional highly popular networks.”

The shift also brings new bosses. Dungey, who previously reported to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, will now answer to Skydance TV co-chairs George Cheeks and JB Perrette. She already has a history with both.

“WBTVG and CBS have enjoyed a great relationship over the years, and I look forward to working even more closely with George and JB in our new corporate structure,” she wrote. She will also team with Paramount TV Studios president Matt Thunell and CBS Studios president David Stapf.

Before laying out the changes, Dungey celebrated the studio’s momentum. Since January, it has landed 13 new series orders and 13 renewals, with more than 80 titles across over 20 platforms. Its hits include “Ted Lasso,” “The Pitt” and “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” “You guys are killing it!” she wrote.

She also addressed the anxiety that comes with a merger. “I imagine many of you are arriving at this milestone with mixed emotions: pride in what your teams have accomplished, genuine excitement about the possibilities ahead, and understandably, some uncertainty about what comes next,” she wrote.

Dungey admitted she has no details yet on what the changes mean for individual employees. She urged staff to look after their mental and physical health during the transition. “If you need help, speak up,” she wrote. “And of course, my door is always open.”

Dungey has led Warner Bros. TV Group since 2021 and took over the WBD U.S. networks in 2025. She ended the memo on a hopeful note, writing that she wants to “build a future for the studios that’s bigger and better than ever.”

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