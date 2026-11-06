Carmelo And La La Anthony Reach Divorce Settlement After Years Apart

The former couple reportedly reached a confidential agreement five years after La La filed for divorce, bringing their long-running marriage closer to a legal conclusion.

Carmelo and La La Anthony (Getty

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*La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony have reportedly reached a divorce settlement, more than five years after the actress filed to end their marriage.

According to TMZ, the former couple informed the court this week that they had reached an agreement. The settlement terms remain confidential. However, conflicting reports have left it unclear whether the court finalized the divorce.

TMZ reported that the judge had not yet approved the agreement. E! News, meanwhile, reported that the couple received a certificate of dissolution on Nov. 4 after signing affidavits agreeing to the terms. PEOPLE also reported that the divorce judgment was still pending a judge’s signature after reviewing court records that day.

Neither Anthony nor La La has publicly commented on the reported settlement.

A Divorce Filing Five Years In The Making

La La filed for divorce on June 17, 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. The filing came after the couple had already spent years apart.

The two first separated in April 2017 amid rumors of infidelity but later attempted to work through their marital difficulties. They married in July 2010 after getting engaged on Christmas Day 2004.

The former couple share a son, Kiyan, 19, who is now a sophomore at Syracuse University. Carmelo also attended the school, where he won a national championship. According to TMZ, Kiyan’s adulthood means child support is no longer an issue in the divorce proceedings.

EURweb previously reported on La La’s decision to file, as well as her comments about the challenges that contributed to the marriage’s breakdown. In 2022, she told the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that Carmelo’s 2011 trade from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks brought increased attention to their relationship.

“When we lived here [in New York] under all of that, that’s when things became complicated,” she said at the time. “Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage.”

Cannes, France – 16 MAY 2016 – Professional basketball player Carmelo Anthony and television personality La La Anthony attend the ‘Loving’ premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival — Photo by tanka_v

La La Is Open To A New Chapter

As the legal proceedings move toward resolution, La La has also spoken about being open to romance again.

During a recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the actress described her current outlook as a season of possibility.

“I am being open to whatever God has for me, whatever life has for me. I said, ‘This is my season of being open,’” she told Hudson, per Complex.

When asked what she wants in a potential partner, La La said she is attracted to someone who enjoys having fun, good conversation and new experiences.

“I don’t want to sit in a house all day. I want to do stuff. So, somebody who’s always down for an adventure,” she explained.

La La Anthony told Complex in a July 2025 interview that she prefers to keep her relationships private until she’s ready to share them publicly.

For now, the settlement marks a significant development in a marriage that had been over for years before the legal process began. The agreement’s terms have not been made public.

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