LaLa Anthony’s 2022 Comments on NBA Marriage Anxiety Resurface Online

The actress described her own anxiety during her marriage to Carmelo Anthony, not a claim about every player in the league.

Carmelo Anthony and LaLa Anthony at the “Think Like A Man Too” LA Premiere at TCL Chinese Theater on June 9, 2014, in Los Angeles, CA. (Credit: Depositphotos)

*La La Anthony’s comments about the anxiety she experienced during her marriage to former NBA star Carmelo Anthony are making the rounds again. The actress made the remarks in October 2022 on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, during an episode titled “Life After Professional Athletes.”

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A clip circulated on X last week, and Black Sports Online reports that some users framed her comments as proof that NBA players cheat. Anthony never made that claim. She spoke only about her own marriage.

The resurfaced interview sparked a range of reactions. “My thing is…what do these women think they are signing up for when they choose a professional athlete or entertainer?” asked @RemoteWorker12. @Julceee_ wrote, “You got to be a tough skin to fall in love with an athlete.” @AnistonHoward argued, “Men are as faithful as their options,” while @neekojenkins posted, “If a woman wants a rich man. He should be able to cheat in peace.”

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 12: Carmelo Anthony and Lala Anthony attend Swizz Beatz Birthday Celebration on September 12, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Others pushed back. “They cheat because they want to, and because society has given them a pass by normalizing it as something to be expected. Disgusting,” wrote @Giselle29941974.

In the original interview, Anthony described how Carmelo’s road trips affected her sleep. “I never slept. I never slept,” she said.

She initially worried most about party destinations. “Miami, I’d be like, ‘Oh, I’m definitely not sleeping tonight or I’m going to figure out a way to get there,'” she recalled. But she eventually learned that smaller cities could be just as concerning. “Be careful with these other cities that you think don’t have as much going on because those are the ones guys where the s–t is going down,” she warned.

Marriage didn’t bring the peace she had expected, either. “I thought, oh lock it down and I’m gonna be I’m sleeping beauty,” she said. “It never ends.” Instead, she explained, “I almost got more stressed once we committed because I felt like oh my god now everyone’s coming for me.”

The couple married in 2010 and later faced public cheating allegations, including reports that Carmelo had a child with another woman. They split around 2017, and LaLa filed for divorce in 2021. They share a son, Kiyan.

When asked about a culture of looking the other way, Anthony made clear that wasn’t her approach.

“Not for me because when I saw it or found out about it I have to worry about my own relationship then I dealt with it,” she said.

Watch what La La had to say in the resurfaced clip below.

LA LA ANTHONY SAYS THE NBA PLAYERS ARE CHEATS AND THERE ARE NO MISCONCEPTIONS



She says being married to an NBA player came with constant anxiety. Even after getting married, she never got the peace she expected.



She thought certain cities were the biggest problem, but learned… pic.twitter.com/zlMFpUPBem — _Chase😈 (@Ankara_inc) October 30, 2026

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