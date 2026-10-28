Black MAGA Influencer Ejected from Ken Paxton Rally | WATCH

Thelma Louise says she was removed from a Texas campaign event despite years of Republican activism. She's demanding answers but isn't abandoning the GOP.

*SUMMARY: Thelma Louise, a Black MAGA Vlogger with over 200,000 followers claims she was removed from a Ken Paxton rally in San Antonio after his campaign manager allegedly requested it, despite her long history of Republican support. Paxton is running for the senate. She has not received an official explanation and expected to speak to senate candidate Paxton in person. She is seeking an apology. Louise said she was the only Black person present. The incident has sparked online debate about racial inclusivity in the GOP.

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Thelma Louise, a Black conservative vlogger with more than 200,000 social media followers, says she was asked to leave an October 18 campaign event for Texas Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton at Crown Ridge Banquet Hall in San Antonio, despite her years of support for Republican candidates and causes.

Louise, who said she traveled approximately two hours to attend the event in San Antonio, claims she was removed after Paxton’s campaign manager allegedly requested that she leave. As of her public statements, she said she had not received an official explanation directly from the campaign and expected to discuss the matter with Paxton personally. She is seeking an apology and has described the experience as both humiliating and deeply disappointing.

The controversy gained traction after Louise posted a video from her vehicle shortly after the incident. Fighting back tears, she told viewers that a security guard informed her she was being removed at the request of the campaign manager.

“I was told Ken Paxton’s campaign manager didn’t want me here. I’m not making this up,” she said in the now-viral clip. Louise repeatedly stated that she had done nothing to disrupt the event and appeared genuinely confused as to why she had been singled out. She also noted that she was the only Black attendee present at the gathering, a detail that quickly fueled online speculation and accusations of racial bias within Paxton’s campaign organization.

Thelma Louise and Ken Paxton – screenshot

The incident was particularly painful for Louise because of her highly public journey from Democrat to Republican activist. Two years ago, she publicly announced that she had left the Democratic Party and embraced conservative politics. Since then, she has become a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump and has described herself as working tirelessly to advance Republican causes. She has attended numerous Republican events, promoted conservative candidates online, and even served as a Trump campaign captain. Given that history, Louise said she felt blindsided by her treatment at an event hosted by a candidate she had previously supported.

Louise’s account has raised questions about why a longtime Republican supporter was removed from the event and whether campaign staff knew who she was. Although she said she was the only Black attendee present, the available information does not establish that race was a factor in the decision.

In a follow-up video, Louise said she had heard that campaign staff may have mistaken her for someone associated with Texas state Rep. James Talarico, a Democrat. That explanation has not been independently confirmed, and it remains unclear whether mistaken identity played any role in her removal. Louise said she still had not received a satisfactory explanation directly from Paxton’s campaign.

According to that explanation, campaign personnel may have confused her for a paid political operative or activist rather than a supporter. However, that account has not fully resolved questions about why she was removed or why her credentials and prior involvement with Republican events were apparently not sufficient to verify her identity.

Despite the controversy, Louise has made clear that the incident has not shaken her broader political beliefs. She has rejected calls from critics and former supporters to abandon the Republican Party and insists her frustration is directed toward individuals involved in the decision rather than the conservative movement itself. She continues to identify as a Republican voter and has stated publicly that she expects to meet with Paxton directly and receive an apology. Her response underscores the complicated reality that political loyalty and political criticism are not mutually exclusive. Supporters can remain committed to a cause while still objecting to how they are treated by those representing it.

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