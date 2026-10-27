BET Renews ‘ComicView: Rooftop Series’ for Season 2

(Courtesy Nick Larson)

*BET is bringing “ComicView: Rooftop Series” back for a second season, with comedian Chris “CP” Powell returning as host. The network has ordered 20 episodes featuring 60 comedians on its Hollywood rooftop stage.

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“I’m beyond proud and excited to be back at the helm for season two of ‘ComicView: Rooftop Series,'” Powell said, per the news release. “Season one was amazing, and this season promises to be even better, with bigger comics and even bigger laughs. BET being back at the forefront of stand-up comedy just feels right!”

Comedy veterans Affion Crockett, Cocoa Brown, Lavell Crawford and Luenell will headline the new lineup. They’ll share the mic with a crop of up-and-coming comics.

The renewal follows a strong debut. This summer, season one became cable’s top new unscripted series among Black viewers. It also landed among the top 10 TV comedy series in social engagement, placing in the top three on YouTube and the top five on Instagram.

COMICVIEW: ROOFTOP SERIES – SEASON (Courtesy BET)

The franchise carries decades of history. The original “ComicView” debuted in 1992 and gave early exposure to future stars like D.L. Hughley, Sommore, Cedric the Entertainer and Bruce Bruce. After a 2024 comeback at Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Weekend, it relaunched as the rooftop series with 30 comedians from across the country.

Aisha Summers-Burke, EVP and head of creative at BET Studios, said viewers made their appetite for the show clear. “‘ComicView’ is part of BET’s DNA, and this rooftop proved our audience is still hungry for it,” she said. “Season two puts a whole new class of comics in front of them, and there’s no one better than CP to hand them the mic.”

Powell returns after a busy stretch. He released his BET special, “Sunday After Six,” and was one of 10 comedians picked for Netflix’s “The Shortlist” at the 2026 Netflix Is a Joke Festival. He also wrote for and guest starred as “Mac” in multiple episodes of the Paramount+ Original “Diarra From Detroit,” from BET Studios and Khalabo Ink Society.

The premiere date for “ComicView: Rooftop Series” has not been announced, but new episodes will air as part of Comedy Fun Night, BET’s Tuesday night comedy block.

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