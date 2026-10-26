Jayson Tatum Downplays Jaylen Brown Rift

The Celtics star says he reached out to Brown the day of the trade and remains open to a conversation.

Jayson Tatum/screenshot

*Jayson Tatum insists there is no feud between him and Jaylen Brown. The Celtics star shut down talk of tension with his former teammate after Boston beat the New York Knicks 107-103 on Friday.

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“This ain’t no f***ing Shaq and Kobe. There’s no beef,” Tatum told reporters in remarks shared by ESPN NBA on X. “It’s not about that. It should be more praise. I understand that don’t necessarily sell and drama gets clicks and views, but that’s not my thing.”

Tatum said the spotlight isn’t his style. “I understand we’re in the entertainment business. Me personally, I’m not much of an off-the-court entertainer type of guy,” he said. “I don’t have any animosity or beef or ill will towards him.”

He also said he made an effort right away. “I reached out to him the day he got traded, I called him, I texted him and I understand people process things differently,” Tatum said. “At this point in our lives, we’re too old to be having our relationship discussed X, Y, Z on the internet.”

"This ain't no f—–g Shaq and Kobe." 😳



Jayson Tatum dismisses any beef between him and Jaylen Brown. pic.twitter.com/yTXYG5Ap6I — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 24, 2026

The latest chatter started when Brown’s Instagram account weighed in on a clip where Tatum claimed the deal blindsided him too. The reply was one word in emoji form, “cap,” which Yahoo Sports interpreted as Brown accusing Tatum of not telling the truth.

Brown has never hidden that the move stung. Boston shipped him to Philadelphia in exchange for Paul George and future picks, even after he led the team through Tatum’s Achilles recovery. The two had won a championship side by side before the franchise broke them up, a split Tatum has said hurt.

Tatum wants the focus back on what they built together. “If there’s a conversation to be had, we can definitely have that conversation. I welcome that,” he said. “I’ve always wanted the best for him and wished the best for him.”

Fans won’t have to wait long for the reunion. The Sixers visit the 1-1 Celtics on Nov. 10.

Until then, Tatum is tuning out the hype. “I see all these things, ‘Get your popcorn ready,’ like it’s a f***ing boxing match. I play basketball,” he said.

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