Angel Reese Frustrated With WNBA Refs in Finals

The Dream star says her teammates are "getting slapped to the ground" as Atlanta faces elimination in Game 6.

Angel Reese/YouTube screenshot

*Angel Reese is frustrated with the officiating in the WNBA Finals.

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After the Golden State Valkyries beat the Atlanta Dream by nine in Game 5, the Dream star said too many fouls against her team are going uncalled, Yahoo Sports reports.

“I mean, a lot of us are getting fouled, and they’re not calling it, or we’re talking to the [referee] after, and they’re saying, ‘Oh, we’ll get you next time.’ So, it is a little frustrating, especially in the moment of it,” Reese said after the game.

Her coach agrees. “The contact they allow on Angel compared to everybody else is just ridiculous, just ridiculous,” Dream head coach Karl Smesko said. In his view, the missed whistles cost Atlanta several free throws.

Angel Reese (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Reese is especially bothered by what her teammates are enduring. “But honestly, for my teammates, when they’re getting slapped to the ground or goggles knocked off, like it is frustrating and trying to keep them in and keep them confident,” she said. “But yeah, we’ll figure it out. We’re gonna have to just continue to push through the physicality, and hopefully, it goes our way next game.”

For Reese, the uncalled fouls feel familiar. “I mean, I’m kind of used to it because this was happening throughout the [WNBA] season. So, I have to just continue to play through it,” she said. She added that she’s still learning to handle it: “Honestly, I think for me, like, I’m still trying to figure out how to play through the physicality.”

The rough defense has shown up in her numbers. Earlier in the series, she put up 30 points in Game 2 and 21 in Game 3. In Game 5, reporter Wilton C. Jackson II noted, she was held to seven points on just eight attempts.

Golden State now needs one more win for the title. Game 6 tips off in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 29, and the Dream must win to stretch the series to a deciding Game 7 on Oct. 31.

Reese says she hasn’t lost faith. “I still believe in our team. I still believe that we can win this, one game at a time… It’s not going to rain too much longer for us,” she said.

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