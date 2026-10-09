Amanda Brugel Says Blair ‘Wants the Box to Die’ in ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 | EUR EXCLUSIVE

Amanda Brugel and Dayo Okeniyi in “Dark Matter,” now streaming on Apple TV.

*Amanda Brugel is opening up about Blair’s emotional journey in season two of “Dark Matter” on Apple TV. In an interview with EURweb, the actress explained why her character is so determined to destroy the interdimensional travel box she helped create.

“She wants the box to die,” Brugel said.

In season two, viewers meet a different Blair, whom Brugel calls “Blair 2.” She was the first person to travel inside the box, where she endured serious trauma before escaping. When the new season begins, she is hiding out in a new world, where she comes face-to-face with the Dessens and Leighton.

That experience left Blair carrying a heavy burden. “She really has a considerable amount of regret and shame and guilt for having a hand in building such a catastrophic, potentially catastrophic weapon,” Brugel explained. “I think she knows the danger, and she wants to stop anyone from making the same mistakes she did.”

Her determination puts Blair on a collision course with Leighton (Dayo Okeniyi), who is chasing his vision of a perfect world. “In season one they were colleagues and friends, and in season two they are colleagues and enemies,” Brugel said.

The tension escalated in last week’s episode, “The Pyramid.” Leighton unveiled a larger, more advanced version of the box.

Even Brugel questions Blair’s decision to test the box first. She called it “a dumb move,” though she acknowledged it “got her exactly where she needed to be.”

The role was also physically demanding. “I’m almost 50 years old, and the idea that I got to train for stunts and zero gravity and fight dudes and explosions and running, it’s a treat,” she said. “I want to keep doing it for the rest of my career.”

Dayo Okeniyi and Amanda Brugel in “Dark Matter,” now streaming on Apple TV.

“Dark Matter” is based on a novel celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, adding to Brugel’s long list of book adaptations, including “The Handmaid’s Tale.” “For some reason, I seem to be the book lady, and I love it,” she said.

Like fans, Brugel is eager to see what comes next. Although she already knew how the season would end from reading the scripts, she still reached out to creator Blake Crouch and co-writer Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry after the finale. “If we don’t get a season three, I’m angry, not because of work, but because I need to know,” she told them.

New episodes of “Dark Matter” stream every Friday on Apple TV through the October 30 finale. Watch our conversation with Amanda Brugel below.

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