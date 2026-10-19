50 Cent and Courtney Kemp: From Staged ‘Power’ Feud to Real Fallout?

Nearly a decade after Kemp admitted their public sparring was publicity, the former collaborators clash over creative credit and the success of their television franchise.

50 Cent and Courtney Kemp

*50 Cent and Courtney Kemp once turned a public disagreement into a publicity stunt for their hit Starz series, “Power.”

Nearly a decade later, the former collaborators are making headlines again, but this time the argument centers on something more substantial: who deserves credit for the show’s success.

In a revealing Variety interview, 50 Cent said he has no interest in working with Kemp again. The rapper and television producer accused her of minimizing his contributions to the franchise.

Kemp fired back, disputing his account while acknowledging his importance in bringing “Power” to television.

What began as a successful creative partnership has now become a public dispute over the contributions that helped turn “Power” into a television franchise.

50 Cent

50 Cent Says He Won’t Work with Kemp Again

Asked whether there was anyone he would refuse to work with again, 50 Cent named Kemp.

“I don’t look forward to working with her ever again,” he told Variety.

He claimed tensions developed after “Power” became successful, particularly over recognition for his role in selling and promoting the series.

According to 50 Cent, his celebrity, music and marketing helped convince Starz executives to support the project. He recalled pitching the series to former Starz chief Chris Albrecht while playing music he had produced for its characters.

“I think she forgot,” he said when asked whether Kemp had minimized his contributions.

He also criticized the show’s production expenses, claiming its budget eventually approached $12 million per episode. That figure has not been independently verified.

Courtney Kemp

Courtney Kemp Disputes His Account

Kemp challenged his characterization of their working relationship in a statement to Variety.

She questioned his knowledge of production budgets, saying he rarely attended budget meetings, and rejected the suggestion that she had dismissed his role.

“While he did not write nor create the series, he was a large part of its birth,” Kemp said.

She also expressed frustration that 50 Cent continues discussing her publicly, saying she has moved forward with her career. Her response highlights the distinction between creating a television series and helping transform it into a commercial success.

What makes the contrast even more striking is that a partnership once celebrated for its chemistry and promotional savvy is now making headlines over a dispute about creative credit and recognition.

Remember When Their ‘Power’ Feud Was Staged?

There’s an intriguing chapter in EURweb’s archives.

In March 2017, EURweb reported that Kemp admitted staging an earlier social media feud with 50 Cent over a nude scene involving his character, Kanan.

The controversy began in August 2016 when the rapper publicly complained about the scene. Kemp responded on social media, generating considerable attention.

But in a subsequent interview with Refinery29, Kemp acknowledged that the confrontation was manufactured to promote “Power.”

She described their relationship as extremely close and praised 50 Cent’s marketing instincts.

That history makes their latest disagreement particularly noteworthy. However, neither has publicly provided a complete account of when their professional relationship deteriorated.

The Bigger Question: Who Built ‘Power’?

The disagreement extends beyond celebrity personalities to a recurring issue in Hollywood: how creative authorship and commercial influence are recognized.

Kemp created “Power,” while 50 Cent served as an executive producer, appeared as Kanan and contributed music and promotional support.

Their collaboration helped establish a franchise that continues expanding.

As EURweb reported in July, four “Power” series are scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix in November under a licensing agreement with Lionsgate Television.

The franchise’s continued success demonstrates the lasting value of the television universe they helped bring to audiences.

Nearly a decade after their public sparring helped promote “Power,” 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp are once again making headlines together.

The difference now is that their disagreement centers on something neither seems willing to surrender recognition for helping build one of television’s most successful, Black-led franchises.

Ghost – Power

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