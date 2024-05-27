Monday, May 27, 2024
TAYO Fatunla: Contenders – South Africa Elections – There May be Surprises Ahead 
By Fisher Jack
Facts about South Africa election May 29 2024
Facts about the South Africa election May 29, 2024

*The South Africa elections are coming up and South Africans will go to the polls on Wednesday, May 29, to vote to elect a new National Assembly as well as the provincial legislature in each of the nine provinces.

All eyes are on who will be the next president. If you go by what the polls say, the governing African National Congress ANC may lose its majority.

Status quo will hold but there may yet be surprises or will there be? Ten years on, ANC support has dipped though.

TAYO Fatunla

TAYO Fatunla whose work has been featured on MSN.com via EURweb.com is an award-winning British-Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer, and Illustrator and is an artist of the African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US., and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and has held a virtual OUR ROOTS cartoon workshop for SMITHSONIAN- National Museum of African Art, Washington D.C. His Fela Kuti image is prominently featured in Burna Boy’s mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”.TAYO is the illustrator behind the pictorial Black history walk map on a lectern that guides the walk in Camberwell, South East London, U.K. https://www.instagram.com/tfatunla123

