She Mad! Sheila E. was Turned Away from Paisley Park on Prince’s Birthday and Now She Wants Her Drum Set Back

*(CNN) — Sheila E. just wanted to lead a glamorous life of marking Prince’s recent birthday, but she says she was turned away from the late star’s home. According to the former Prince protégée, she was not allowed into the studio at Paisley Park in Minneapolis after she traveled there to celebrate what would have been Prince’s 66th birthday on June 7.

“I went in to celebrate him, and I wanted to go into the studio and do a live video, take a picture, and they said, ‘No,’” Sheila E. said in a video shared on Instagram. ”My heart’s broke. I can’t even walk into Paisley. That’s kind of messed up.”

Paisley Park responded in a statement shared on social media, explaining why they were not able to accommodate her.

“Hello Sheila – We love and respect you, and we did offer for you to come in and film in the soundstage or other areas, but we couldn’t allow filming in the studios without prior knowledge and planning, especially with tours going on at the time,” the statement read. “We hope to have you back to Paisley Park in the future — just give us a heads-up! Happy Prince Day.”

In a follow-up statement, Sheila E. said she would like her drum set – currently on load to Paisley Park, which now serves as a Prince museum – returned.

CNN has reached out to representatives for both Sheila E. and Paisley Park officials for comment.

Prince died in April 2016 of an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl.

He and Sheila E. collaborated on several songs, including the hit that made her star, 1984’s “The Glamorous Life.”

According to TwinCities.com, Sheila E. was in Minnesota for a concert with Morris Day & the Time, who are also known for being protégés of Prince and who costarred with him in the hit film “Purple Rain.”

