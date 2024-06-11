Nicki Minaj Sparks Frenzy with Cryptic ‘Yes Single’ Post: New Music or Relationship Update? AND Drug Use? | VIDEO

*Nicki Minaj may have a new relationship status or she may be releasing a new single. Or, she just may trippin’. Who knows. The Queens rapper shared a post via X that read, “yes single,” and it has since gone viral. Fans are in a frenzy, questioning whether Nicki is referring to her husband, Kenneth Petty, or hinting at the release of new music.

“Whatever it is, I just hope it makes you happy @NICKIMINAJ…” reacted one fan. Another fan added, “Oh so u are single? Or are we getting a single? We are CONFUSED BABES!”

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty have a storied history, having been childhood sweethearts before becoming life partners. “We were like this about each other since we were very young kids in the hood,” she previously wrote on X. “He was on my body before the big ol’ ghetto booty. Before the fame and fortune. Fought my boyfriend cuz I wouldn’t be his girl. He was always a lil brazy. But anyway, timing is everything.”

The couple welcomed their son, Papa Bear, on September 30, 2020. At the time, Nicki expressed her gratitude on Instagram, writing, “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am so grateful and in love with my son. Madly in love,” she added. “My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

Yes

Single … — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 10, 2024

As of now, there’s no word if Minaj is referring to her relationship status or new music. However, fans are eagerly awaiting clarification.

Meanwhile, over on Lipstick Alley, there’s a blaring headline: Nicki Minaj TWEAKING on the side of the street. Struggling to string together a COHERENT SENTENCE.

Apparently, it refers to a clip on X where she seems to be totally incoherent, leading to speculation that she may have been using cocaine.

“Ya girl is coked out. She struggling to interact with people and form a coherent sentence. She struggling to speak her mind because the drugs are ravaging her brain cells in real time chile,” one user commented.

ik you not suppose to kick people down at they lowest but I’m finna punt her idc pic.twitter.com/WWfmBVoISM — nasty..? (@meganzine) June 11, 2024

Nicki later posted a video, which some believe added to the drama and skepticism.

wtf is wrong with nicki I never seen her like this omfgg im ready cry https://t.co/Fk0Fri6ZQM — 4PF Barbie 🐐 (@4pfBarbiee) June 11, 2024

Fldreamin commented, “That’s not Nicki Minaj.”

SuccessfullyMe added, “This doesn’t look like Nicki to me. It’s always weird when people get addicted to drugs in their 40s tho.”

Other comments about Minaj’s recent strange behavior included:

Zar33: “She has always been a weirdo b!tch. Always. Multiple personality having, weirdo facial expressions, fakest booty, crazy accents, Roman Polanski stanning, wearing fried chicken necklaces and releasing songs with nappy headed hoes… type of weirdo. And don’t forget supporting her criminal brother and marrying her criminal hubby. She has always been a weirdo.”

Just4Fun728: “She’s been slurring her words a lot. I think those opioids are finally starting to rot her brain.”

The online community remains divided, with some defending Nicki and others expressing concern over her behavior. As the speculation continues, fans hope for clarity from the rapper herself.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Sexyy Red Arrested in NJ Airport Brawl Caught on Surveillance Video | WATCH-it-Happen