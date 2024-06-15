‘Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys’ Director Dishes On Doc | EURExclusive

*Thursday, ABFF music and film fans were treated to the premiere of ‘Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys’ – a documentary about the founder of Wu Tang Clan. The movie was executive produced by his son YDB who wore a custom jacket in tribute to his father.

The flick explores how Russell Tyrone Jones created ODB, a hip hop alter ego superhero that would ultimately consume him. Featuring interviews with Mariah Carey, Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon and Ghostface Killah, family members, and more. Director Jason Pollard talked to us about his history with ODB and why the doc matters.

Q: Why is it important to have Ol’ Dirty Bastard screen at American Black Film Festival?

JP: ABFF is the preeminent Black film festival. Showing this film for our people, for our audience, means a lot to me, a lot to all the filmmakers on the team, because we know this audience will get it. They know ODB, they know the music, they know the songs.We’re really excited to be here! With Ol’ Dirty Bastard viewers will really understand who ODB the person was beyond the artist. You get to know the man, as a family man, as a brother, as a cousin. You’ll have a fantastic time learning more about the iconic artist. Plus, I wanted to be a part of this project because as a ’90s baby, I was a huge ODB fan. When my dad, who is the co-director, approached me about joining him, I jumped in.

Q: What’s your favorite ODB song?

JP: Brooklyn Zoo. I love the video. It’s insane! He picks his nose, he’s jumping around, he’s doing all kinds of wild, crazy ODB stuff! When you see the film, you’ll understand what I’m saying. It’s the symbolic track about ODB and really symbolizes and represents what he’s all about.

For more details follow @aetv

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Opening Night of ABFF featuring Issa Rae, Jeff & Nicole Friday, Bevy Smith & More