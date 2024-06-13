Thursday, June 13, 2024
Opening Night of ABFF featuring Issa Rae, Jeff & Nicole Friday, Bevy Smith & More | PHOTOS
By Olivia T.
ABFF 2024 (Pictured L to R: Issa Rae, Nicole Friday)
*The 28th American Black Film Festival opening night heats up Miami Beach as the creative director, Issa Rae, and Nice Crowd President & COO, Nicole Friday, kick off the momentous night with welcome speeches and closing remarks to ring in this year’s festival.

Taking center stage is the 27th HBO® Short Film Award Showcase. The HBO® Short Film Award is regarded as one of the country’s most prestigious short film showcases.

Five filmmakers are selected as finalists to screen their short films and compete for a chance to win $10,000. The ABFF is an Academy Award-qualifying festival for the Short Film category.

For the first time, the HBO Short Film Award Showcase at ABFF features films made by all Black women directors:

Chocolate with Sprinkles, a sweet family fantasy/drama, starring Reno Wilson, directed and written by Huriyyah Muhammad
Muna, United Kingdom story of British-Somali teenager explorations of grief and culture directed and written by Warda Mohamed
Once Upon a Dime, a profound perspective of the unhoused community, directed and written by Lauren Julia
The Brown Dog, an animated short narrated by the late Michael K. Williams and directed by Nadia Hallgren and Jamie-James Medina
The Rebel Girls, a 1960s civil rights story directed and written by Felicia D Henderson and executive produced by Mara Brock Akil

2024 ABFF (Pictured L to R: Dennis Wiliams, Nadia Hallgren, Huriyyah Muhammad, Nicole Friday, Bevy Smith, Warda Mohamed, Lauren Julia, Felicia D Henderson)
ABOUT ABFF
The 2024 American Black Film Festival takes place June 12 – 16 in Miami Beach, followed by an online segment June 17 – 24 on ABFF PLAY, abffplay

For festival information, including media credentials and how to obtain an ABFF pass, visit www.abff.com. Follow @ABFF on Twitter and @AmericanBlackFilmFestival on Instagram and Facebook.

Since its inception, the highly anticipated American Black Film Festival has premiered the work and supported the careers of many of today’s most successful filmmakers, actors, writers, and stand-up comedians and is recognized as a standard-bearer of excellence for Black creativity. Continuing its legacy to empower Black artists and showcase a wide range of entertainment content, it will feature studio premieres, independent films, master classes, panels, talent showcases, networking, and hospitality events.

ABOUT NICE CROWD
NICE CROWD, is a pioneering entertainment company at the forefront of the live events industry. Its passion lies in curating and promoting immersive festivals and live experiences that celebrate the rich diversity of BIPOC talent. By spotlighting exceptional artists and cultural innovators, the company aims to create vibrant and inclusive spaces that resonate with audiences globally.

To learn more about NICE CROWD, visit www.nicecrowd

MORE NEWS AT EURWEB: ABFF Releases This Year’s Community Day Program

