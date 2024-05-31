ABFF Releases This Year’s Community Day Program

*The 2024 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) will conclude its five-day event with their annual Community Day in partnership with the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau in Historic Overtown at the Black Archives Lyric Theater (819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136) from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The event is free and open to the South Florida community.

Local Overtown residents and businesses along with special guests from the entertainment and sports industries will gather for an empowering day of exclusive film screenings and vendor expo. This year’s program will feature an encore presentation of the 2024 ABFF official selection The Waterboyz and Amazon MGM Studios’ new WNBA documentary Power of the Dream.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the GMCVB team for our 19th year together,” said NICE CROWD founder and CEO Jeff Friday. “The Miami community is an important aspect of our festival and every year, we look forward to joining the influential creative leaders with the community.”

President and CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau David Whitaker stated, “our 19-year partnership with the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) has been instrumental in showcasing our vibrant arts scene and supporting the next generation of filmmakers, solidifying our destination as a premier hub for international entertainment and culture. ABFF’s Community Day exemplifies our commitment to celebrating cultural diversity and creative expression in Greater Miami and Miami Beach.”

Senior Vice President of Multicultural Tourism & Development at GMCVB Connie Kinnard added, “collaborating with the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) underscores our dedication to enriching Miami-Dade’s cultural landscape. This annual event not only celebrates Black voices in film but also invigorates our local communities by creating valuable opportunities for artistic engagement and economic growth.”

Following is the schedule of live 2024 ABFF Community Day events. For times, locations and more details, visit ABFF.com

The 2024 festival will take place June 12 – 16 in Miami Beach, followed by an online segment June 17 – 24 on ABFF PLAY, abffplay.com

