EUR EXCLUSIVE: ABFFs Opening Night Announcement

*Today, the 2024 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) announced it will open its 28th annual Miami festival with the prestigious HBO Short Film Award Showcase and the lineup of this year’s Series, Voices of Culture, and Spotlight Screenings.

In past years, the HBO Short Film Award Showcase has launched the careers of some of the most successful filmmakers such as Ryan Coogler, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Rashaad Ernesto Green, Frankie Flowers, Steven Caple, Jr., and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with our founding sponsor, HBO, and kick off this year’s festival with the iconic HBO Short Film Award Showcase,” ​​said NICE CROWD President Nicole Friday. “This year’s HBO Short Film Award Showcase, Spotlight Screenings, Series and Voices of Culture lineups present even more talented Black creatives, and we are delighted to share such diversity in our programs for all audiences to enjoy.”

Sirius XM’s Bevy Smith, host of Bevelations, will emcee the this year’s HBO Short Film Award Showcase which will display works of incredible Black women directors including: Chocolate with Sprinkles, a sweet family fantasy/drama, starring Reno Wilson, directed and written by Huriyyah Muhammad; Muna, United Kingdom story of British-Somali teenager explorations of grief and culture directed and written by Warda Mohamed; Once Upon a Dime, profound perspective of the unhoused community, directed and written by Lauren Julia; The Brown Dog, an animated short narrated by the late Michael K. Williams and directed by Nadia Hallgren and Jamie-James Medina; and The Rebel Girls, 1960s civil rights story directed and written by Felicia D Henderson and executive produced by Mara Brock Akil.

“It’s an honor to return to ABFF and open the festival with the HBO Short Film Award Showcase,” said Dennis Williams, Senior Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Now in its 27th year, the HBO Short Film Award Showcase is a defining example of our commitment to ABFF and to launching the careers of emerging Black filmmakers.”

In addition, the 2024 Spotlight Screenings is comprised of various projects from networks and streamers including previously announced Devil in a Blue Dress starring Denzel Washington courtesy of Sony Picture Entertainment; the premiere of Down In the Valley, a documentary series inspired by the vibrant world of “P-Valley” courtesy of STARZ; the world premiere of Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys, a documentary on Wu-Tang Clan founding member Ol’ Dirty Bastard courtesy of A&E; the world premiere of the second season of UnPrisoned starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo courtesy of Hulu and more.

The Series finalists include the world premieres of Groupies, written, produced, and co-led by Daphnique Springs, an ABFF Alumni and previous winner of the festival’s comedy competition; On Second Thought, a thrilling suspense series with cast including Andrea Lewis of Hulu’s Three Ways, a previous festival official selection; Mo Brown’s Bodega, NYC bonafide sitcom written, directed, and starring Mo Brown; and Unsolicited, a spontaneous witty comedy starring and penned by Barshae Lowery.

Additionally the Voices of Culture, a non-competitive and invite only category, does not disappoint with a robust lineup of international works from across the USA, Ghana, United Kingdom, and France. The lineup includes The Origin starring Morris Chestnut and directed and written by Jorge Sanchez; Lucille starring Loretta Devine & Frankie Faison and directed and written by Warren S. L. Burke; the world premiere of 32 starring rising talent Shakira Ja’nai Paye; and the world premieres of Vigilante and X: The Interview short films that amplify Black men representation in the superhero realm; and more.

Winners of the 2024 independent film awards and talent contest will be announced during the “Best of the ABFF Awards” hosted by three-time Emmy award nominee Dondré Whitfield, Saturday, June 15, in the New World Center.

The impact of the ABFF brand extends far beyond the annual gathering in Miami Beach. ABFF proudly serves as a qualifying festival for the Academy Awards® Short Film Awards. Through its various initiatives, partnerships, and platforms, the festival is a vital hub for showcasing the extraordinary talent of Black creatives around the world and throughout the year. For the third year in a row, the American Black Film Festival and American Airlines have partnered to bring more diverse content to their inflight entertainment system on a dedicated ABFF channel. A curated collection of short films from the annual festival are available to watch year-round on the ABFF channel on all American Airlines flights, reaching over 200 million travelers annually. Learn more about ABFF on American Airlines HERE………………………………

The 2024 festival will take place June 12 – 16 in Miami Beach, followed by an online segment June 17 – 24 on ABFF PLAY, abffplay.com/.

The HBO Short Film Award finalists, Spotlight Screenings, Series, and Voices of Culture full lineup is listed below.

HBO Short Film Award Showcase

Now in its 27th year, the HBO Short Film Award, sponsored by HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery, is regarded as one of the most prestigious short film showcases in the world. Five filmmakers are selected as finalists, one grand prize winner will be presented with the HBO Short Film Award and a cash prize of $10,000. The following films represent the finalists for the 2024 HBO Short Film Award.

Chocolate with Sprinkles *World Premiere

On their 25th wedding anniversary, a bickering married couple is given one day to do something they haven’t done in 25 years – work on their marriage.

USA | 19 min

Director: Huriyyah Muhammad

Writer: Huriyyah Muhammad

Producer: Okema T. Moore, Yha Mourhia Wright, Cole Sanchez

Cast: Reno Wilson, Keisha Thompson, Camron Jones, Lillian Gilbert

Muna

A film about teenage dreams, dislocated grief and unexpected connection, following a British-Somali teen navigating a confusing mourning period for a family member she never met.

United Kingdom | 19 min

Director: Warda Mohamed

Writer: Warda Mohamed

Producer: Angela Moneke, Simon Hatton

Cast: Kosar Ali, Raha Isse Farah, Elmi Rashid Elmi, Ahmed Nur

Once Upon A Dime *World Premiere

Nkosi plans and executes the perfect first date, but as the sun sets, we realize that things with Nkosi aren’t quite what they seem.

USA | 12 min

Director: Lauren Julia

Writer: Lauren Julia

Producer: Lauren Julia

Cast: Quincy Chad, Anjali Khetan

The Brown Dog * World Premiere

Night after night, a watchman clocks into his lonely booth and spends hours composing endless security logs to stay awake, as he slowly descends into darkness.

USA | 14 min

Director: Nadia Hallgren, Jamie-James Medina

Writer: Willis Earl Beal

Producer: Nadia Hallgren, Jamie-James Medina, Michael Stirton

Cast: Michael K. Williams, Steve Buscemi

The Rebel Girls

“The Rebel Girls” is the true story of the 1960s fight for Civil Rights through the eyes of the girls who reinvigorated the struggling movement through the power of magical thinking, friendship, faith, and fortitude.

USA | 22 min

Director: Felicia D Henderson

Writer: Felicia D Henderson

Producer: Felicia D Henderson, Katrina Kudlick

Cast: Nika King, Kyanna Simone, Nia Sondaya, Honey Robinson, Asia Holiday, Josephine Lawrence, Avynn Crowder-Jones, Maxcianna Saintilus

Spotlight Screenings

The Full Spotlight-Screenings Lineup:

Affion Crockett Presents Microphone Masters: Comedy, Community, and Collaboration

“Affion Crockett Presents Microphone Masters: Comedy, Community, and Collaboration” moderated by Talitha Watkins, President & Head of ColorCreative, with panelists Affion Crockett, Actor, Comedian, and Producer; Delmar Washington, Director and Producer; and Keesha Boyd, VP, Entertainment Products, Comcast and Executive Producer for the Black Experience on Xfinity. Enjoy a full episode screening and discussion centering on the creative process and collaborative work in bringing this 3-part stand-up comedy docuseries to life. Gain exclusive insights into the team’s process and goals to uplift emerging comedic talent and the partnership with Black Experience on Xfinity to further the mission of growing opportunities for Black storytellers and filmmakers.

Run time: 56 minutes

Creator & Producer: Affion Crockett

Courtesy of: Comcast NBCUniversal Black Experience on Xfinity

Devil in a Blue Dress

It’s 1948 and Los Angeles is booming, but Easy Rawlins (Denzel Washington) has seen better days. He’s just been fired and he’s got house payments to make, so when Easy is offered a job locating the mysterious Daphne Monet (Jennifer Beals), he doesn’t waste much time saying yes. Now he finds himself drawn into a web of murder, blackmail, brutal cops, and corrupt city politics. Devil In A Blue Dress also stars Tom Sizemore as DeWitt Albright, who hustles Easy into this dangerous game, and Don Cheadle as Mouse, Easy’s extremely volatile friend. Reminiscent of film noir, this stylish production is based on the book by Walter Mosley. Directed by Carl Franklin with a screenplay by Franklin.

Run time: 101 min

Courtesy of: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Down In the Valley *Premiere

Down in the Valley,” a documentary series inspired by the vibrant world of “P-Valley,” set to air in 2024. The six-half-hour episode series hosted, and executive produced by Nicco Annan (“P-Valley”) will take viewers on a tantalizing tour of the Deep South, unveiling a complex South that is equal parts poignant, joyful, and magical.

Run time: 25 min

Host: Nicco Annan

Courtesy of: STARZ

Found

Be the first to see the heart-pounding season two premiere of NBC’s hit crime drama series “Found.” Following will be an intimate conversation with co-showrunner/executive producer Sonay Hoffman and stars Arlen Escarpeta (“Zeke”) and Gabrielle Walsh (“Lacey”). PR specialist Gabi Mosley (Shanola Hampton) and her team are dedicated to finding missing people. But Gabi has a chilling secret – she’s locked up her childhood kidnapper Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) in the basement to help her crack every case. Now Sir has escaped and is on the loose. And her biggest secret is now her biggest threat.

Run time: 43 minutes

Cast: Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi

Creator: Nkechi Okoro Carroll

Showrunners: Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Sonay Hoffman

Courtesy of: Comcast NBCUniversal and NBC

Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys *World Premiere

The definitive documentary on Wu-Tang Clan founding member Ol’ Dirty Bastard. The film explores how Russell Tyrone Jones created Ol’ Dirty Bastard, a Hip Hop alter ego superhero that would ultimately consume him. Featuring interviews with Mariah Carey, Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon and Ghost Requested

Run time: 86 minutes

Courtesy of: A&E

UnPrisoned *World Premiere

Join the world premiere screening of the second season of Hulu’s heartfelt dramedy “UnPrisoned,” starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, followed by a fireside chat with executive producers Kerry Washington and Tracy McMillan. In season two, the Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it’s time to call in a professional – OTHER than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a “family radical healing coach,” who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds and family secrets holding them back.

Run time: 26:42

Cast: Kerry Washington (EP/Star) and Tracy McMillan (Creator/EP)

Courtesy of: Onyx Collective, ABC Signature and Hulu

Series

A competitive section for short-form episodic television directed by and/or both written and produced by persons of African descent. Each series in this section will compete for the Jury Award for Best Series (presented by Comcast NBCUniversal | Black Experience on Xfinity, $2500 cash prize). The following are the 2024 official selections in the Series category:

Groupies *World Premiere

Four determined, marginally educated groupies on a mission to change their destiny by bagging a baller… or at least his Bentley ?!

USA | 32 min

Director: Corey Grant

Writer: Daphnique Springs

Producer: Daphnique Springs, Phaedra Harris

Cast: Daphnique Springs, Ciera Angelia. Natasha Chandel, Christian Torres Villalobos

Mo Brown’s Bodega *World Premiere

Explore the bizarre world of a local NYC bodega owner as she attempts to rid

herself of the family business against her father’s wishes, all in hopes to

achieve her wildest dreams.

USA | 8 min

Director: Mo Brown

Writer: Mo Brown, Xavier Francis, Tiffany Jordan

Producer: Mo Brown, Xavier Francis, Patrice Waite

Cast: Mo Brown, Vesta Walker

On Second Thought *World Premiere

Autumn, a married woman, finds herself entangled in a secret affair that results in her

lover mysteriously turning up dead.

USA | 20 min

Director: Eric J. Dickens

Writer: Eric J. Dickens

Producer: Eric J. Dickens, Dawn Halfkenny

Cast: Dawn Halfkenny, Lawrence Robinson, Andrea Lewis, Robert Gordon

Unsolicited *World Premiere

An opinionated misfit exposes the personal lives of his sister and new neighbors in a weekly column.

USA | 29 min

Director: Chazitear Martin

Writer: Barshea Lowery

Producer: Barshea Lowery, Aysia Moorer, Chazitear Martin

Cast: Barshea Lowery, Seth Dousman, Aysia Moore, Shayla Love, Terrill Patterson, Todd Anthony Manaigo, Schwanda Winston, Caroline Avery Granger, Mac Wells, Brandon Dunn

Voices Of Culture

This section celebrates diverse voices and perspectives within the filmmaking community. The following films represent the 2024 official selection in this category:

1 Up *USA Premiere

Andrew searches for guidance and connection through his late father’s record collection.

United Kingdom |16 min

Director: Greg Francis

Writer: Greg Francis

Producer: Tobi Kyeremateng

Cast: Lamar Waves, Mina Andala, Sean Earl McPherson

32 *World Premiere

A woman realizes she’s the same age with the same ailment that her father had when he passed away and she finds herself trying to balance the ebb and flow of this bittersweet feeling and phase of her life.

USA | 15 min

Director: Stewart Yost

Writer: Shakira Ja’nai Paye

Producer: Shakira Ja’nai Paye & Stewart Yost

Cast: Shakira Ja’nai Paye, Gail Bean

Alliés *USA Premiere

Back from a trip to Africa, Amaury wants to tell his

friends that he wants to change his identity.

France | 15 min

Director: Salif Cissé

Writer: Salif Cissé

Producer: Walid Bekhti

Cast: Guillaume Morel, Agathe Mazouin, Alexandre Auvergne,

Clémence Coullon, Myriam Fitcher, Mikaël-Don Giancarli

Baby Something *World Premiere

A Ghanaian-American woman and a Ghanaian-Indian man embark on their journey of parenthood, but the universal politics of race quickly becomes a piercing obstacle for her to overcome.

Ghana | 18 min

Director: Nicole F. Amarteifio

Writer: Nicole F. Amarteifio

Producer: Nicole F. Amarteifio, Ramesh Jai Gulabrai

Cast: Nicole F. Amarteifio, Ramesh Jai Gulabrai, Niyara Afua Gulabrai

Behold A Lady *World Premiere

When a studious tomboy’s boyfriend dumps her on the eve of her Latin Quiz Bowl tryouts, she struggles to balance her heartbreak and studies as she transforms her appearance to win him back.

Ghana | 16 min

Director: Britt Williams

Writer: Britt Williams

Producer: Austin Chen, Chris Crema

Cast: Alana Kay Bright, AMARR, Naquia Brown, Jon Gentry, Taharka Welcome, Olivia Celine

Definitely Not A Monster

After a beloved icon dies after being accused of rape, his devoted widow invites a journalist into their home to clear his name.

USA | 19 min

Director: Brea Cola Angelo

Writer: Brea Cola Angelo

Producer: Jaqueline Fabricius, Koury Angelo, Audra Todd, Stephen Enloe

Cast: April Grace, Brea Cola Angelo

Haven *World Premiere

A man questions his notion of a safe place, then confronts disturbing beings that appear in his home.

USA | 10 min

Director: Corey Emanuel Jr.

Writer: Corey Emanuel Jr.

Producer: Lili Dessalegn Tegegn, Corey Emanuel Jr., Shellita Boxie

Cast: Andre De’Sean Shanks, Kingston Zelaya, Dominique McCllelan,

Shelitta Boxie

How To Sue The Klan

The Legacy of the Chattanooga Five.

USA | 35 min

Director: John Beder

Producer: John Beder, Benjamin Crump, Cameron S. Mitchell, Raji Ramanathan

Cast: Ben Crump, Randolph McLaughlin, Juanita Toney, Nate Crumsey, Sonya Rollins, Connie Rollins, Betty Lawrence Lewis, Roberta Kaplan

Lucille

A man’s overly talkative wife disrupts her elderly husband’s day of peace.

USA | 13 min

Director: Warren S. L. Burke

Writer: Warren S. L. Burke

Producer: Warren S. L. Burke, Rebecca Herrick

Cast: Loretta Devine & Frankie Faison

My Brother & Me *World Premiere

A coming-of-age story about two brothers who attempt to rob their distant father of their overdue child support.

USA | 17 min

Director: Ryan DeForeest

Writer: Ryan DeForeest

Producer: Ryan DeForeest, Lexx Truss, Shandrea Evans

Cast: Alexander Bello, Zechariah Eubanks, Rodney Hobbs, Katie Kelley, Micah Kobayashi, Riley Nelson, Thaddeus Newman

Ninth Life *World Premiere

A predominantly non-verbal drama series exploring the interconnections of a group of young BIPOC creatives in London.

United Kingdom | 14 min

Director: JOMO (Tajana Tokyo & Sannchia Gaston)

Writer: JOMO (Tajana Tokyo & Sannchia Gaston)

Producer: Alli Maxwell, Scarlett Anderson, Somesuch, Miriam

Cast: Michelle Zan, Gabriel Goux, Yos Clark, Kikz Katika, Lisa Sainvil, Fatou Bah, Benjamin Williams, Robia Milliner, Tajorn Brown, Belen Leroux, Aahkilah Cornelius, Sweetny Ojule, Webster Opiyo, Keith Alexander, Tyrik Patterson, Genesis Lynea & Remi Black

Promise *World Premiere

Promise, a single mother facing deportation and John, an

ex-con with a business idea, find their marriage of convenience becoming something

more.

USA | 21 min

Director: D. Wilmos Paul

Writer: D. Wilmos Paul

Producer: Anuradha Srikanth, Ned Johnson and D. Wilmos Paul

Cast: Artrece Johnson and Donnevan Tolbert

The Origin

Tep, one of the only legitimate heirs of an ancient extraterrestrial power, finds himself forced to join forces with a wise sage and his tribal brother to fight off alien mercenaries sent to eliminate them.

USA | 26 min

Director: Jorge Sanchez

Writer: Jorge Sanchez

Producer: Jtasha St. Cyr, Morris Chestnut, Jorge Sanchez

Cast: Morris Chestnut, Alimi Ballard, J.Chris Rouse, Lanre Idewu, Kearia Schroeder, Page Kennedy, Jayce Kennedy

Vigilante *World Premiere

In a world where superheroes overlook the vulnerable, four friends with powers step up to protect their neglected neighborhood.

USA | 24 min

Director: Wesley Armstrong

Writer: Phil Dover II

Producer: Jamee Ranta, Diamond Batiste, Alain Fleury

Cast: Khleo Thomas, Maestro Harrell, Jaden Martin, Timothy Kennedy, Benjamin Abiola

X: The Interview *World Premiere

A canceled superhero facing eviction turns to his side hustle for survival. As he embarks on his journey, he discovers dark powers are conspiring against him…

USA | 19 min

Director: RJ Barnes, Anthony Rose

Writer: RJ Barnes

Producer: RJ Barnes, Anthony Rose, Anthony Baldino

Cast: Brandon Broady, Stephanie Elyse, Jerah Milligan, Jacqueline Legrande, Christopher Hancock, Patrice Lakey, Kate McIntyre, Arayawna Moore, Leah “L” Knauer, Jeremy “Gumbo” Christian

For festival information, including media credentials and how to obtain an ABFF pass, visit abff.com. Follow @ABFF on Twitter and @AmericanBlackFilmFestival on Instagram and Facebook.

Since its inception, the highly anticipated American Black Film Festival has premiered the work and supported the careers of many of today’s most successful filmmakers, actors, writers and stand-up comedians and is recognized as a standard-bearer of excellence for Black creativity. Continuing its legacy to empower Black artists and showcase a wide range of entertainment content will feature studio premieres, independent films, master classes, panels, talent showcases, networking and hospitality events.

ABFF sponsors and partners to date are Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO® (Founding), Cadillac, Comcast NBCUniversal, Walmart, Ally (Presenting), City of Miami Beach, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), Sony Pictures Entertainment, TV One Networks, American Airlines, IMDbPro (Official), Amazon MGM Studios, Miami Beach Visitors and Convention Authority (MBVCA), Motion Picture Association (MPA), New World Symphony, STARZ, Fulton Films, (Supporting), A&E Network, Getty Images, NYFA, GLAAD, William Morris Endeavor (WME), Digital Media Systems (Industry), Variety, LA Times (Media).

About NICE CROWD

NICE CROWD, formerly ABFF Ventures, is a Los Angeles-based live events company that develops and produces properties in the arts, entertainment, lifestyle and wellness industries that showcase BIPOC culture and talent. The Company’s tentpole event is the American Black Film Festival, founded in 1997. To learn more about NICE CROWD events, visit nicecrowd.com.

