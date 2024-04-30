ABFF & Walmart Announce 2nd Annual Content Creators’ Competition!

Today, NICE CROWD’s American Black Film Festival (ABFF) and Walmart’s Black & Unlimited announced their continued collaboration to highlight the role of Black men within their families and communities through the second annual Black & Unlimited Fatherhood Project content creators’ competition.

After a successful launch at the 2023 ABFF in Miami, the unprecedented program included screenings, panel discussions, and experiential activations. The Black & Unlimited Fatherhood Project will spotlight emerging directors in a creator’s competition to champion independent filmmaking while providing a platform to showcase a wide range of stories about Black men as fathers.

This year’s Black & Unlimited Fatherhood Project program will include premieres for the top three winners of the filmmaker competition (listed below) and an onstage panel with a well-known artist and their child to discuss fatherhood and their relationship.

“We’re honored to continue our partnership with the American Black Film Festival,” said D.J. Vaughn, Multicultural Media & Content Lead at Walmart. “Our collaboration in 2023 was a resounding success, and we are thrilled to spotlight the importance of Black fatherhood and the role of Black men in their families and communities. We look forward to another year of empowering emerging directors and highlighting stories about Black fatherhood to mainstream audiences.”

From the pool of submissions, three directors will be selected to each receive industry mentorship, a $10,000 cash award, and the opportunity to attend and screen their films at the 2024 American Black Film Festival taking place in Miami, June 12-16. Each film will also be featured on ABFF PLAY, the festival’s online global platform, and Walmart’s Black and Unlimited YouTube page from June 17-24.

2024 Black & Unlimited Fatherhood Project Winning Films

After These Messages *World Premiere

A single father struggling with university politics as a professor must choose between his job and his daughter whose desire to be authentically herself threatens their livelihood.

USA | 26 min

Director: Khalid Abdulqaadir

Writer: Khalid Abdulqaadir

Producers: Corey McCartney, Kevin Willmott, Talib Kweli, Khalid Abdulqaadir

Cast: Petey McGee, Sanaa Salaam

Black Santa

Every year Henry looks forward to his job working as a mall Santa alongside his son Otis. But as Otis grows older, this may prove to be their last holiday season as a duo.

USA | 10:06 min

Director: Travis Wood

Writers: Travis Wood, Weston Auburn

Producers: Gabriela Díaz Arp, Kiah Clingman

Cast: Theo Haddon, Andrew Tull, Michael Silverblatt

It Takes A Village *World Premiere

In 1960s Georgia, Lawrence Cooke prepares his son, Isaiah, for his ascension to manhood.

USA | 13:37 min

Director: Joshua Kissi

Writers: Joshua Kissi, Keyla McNeely

Producer: Kagan Sant

Cast: Jackson Abram, Michael Ealy, Nadine Ellis, Mccolm Cephas, Antonio Shamori Washington, Zakai Biagas-Bey, Jamald Gardner, Myron Primes, Newton N. Mayenge

For additional details visit the Black & Unlimited Fatherhood Project page here.

