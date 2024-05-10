New Docuseries ‘Black Twitter: A People’s History’ Now Streaming on Hulu | Video

*Hulu premiered director Prentice Penny’s three-part documentary series “Black Twitter: A People’s History” on May 9th.

Penny collaborated with Onyx Collective on the project that is based on Jason Parham’s WIRED cover story “A People’s History of Black Twitter.” Per the official synopsis, the series “charts the rise, movements, voices, and memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life.”

The doc features commentary from TJ Adeshola (former head of Global Content Partnerships, Twitter), W. Kamau Bell (comedian; director, “We Need to Talk About Cosby”), Kid Fury (TV writer and host, “The Read”), Roxane Gay (author; cultural critic, The New York Times), Jemele Hill (author, journalist), Luvvie Ajayi Jones (New York Times bestselling author), Van Lathan (cultural critic; host, “Higher Learning”), comedian/actress Amanda Seales, and many more cultural influencers.

Watch the first five minutes via the YouTube clip above.

“For the people we selected, I really wanted a wide array. I didn’t want it to feel like these were just journalists or professors talking conceptually around Black Twitter,” explained Prentice to The Hollywood Reporter.

“For me, it was important to have the ‘professor types’ along with regular people because Black Twitter is a level playing field, which is rare for Black people in this country. To me, Black Twitter is the hang-out in the quad in college or the stoop in your neighborhood. Famous or not, everybody can get these jokes. It’s the cookout where we’re all cousins.”

Per Vibe, “The docuseries celebrates the power Black people have on and offline and provides insight into just how that influence circulates globally.”

“We’re just beginning to see the ways in which it’s impacted the world, and I think there’s so much more that it will continue to do,” Penny told Vanity Fair about the power of Black Twitter. “But [with the documentary], I hope people can see how dope we were—how dope we still are—and just how creative we could be.”

