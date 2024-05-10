Thursday, May 9, 2024
New Trailer Alert! ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ | WATCH

Don't let them hear you scream!
By Olivia T.
*Experience the day the world went quiet!

Today, Paramount Pictures released the second trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One. The third film in the thriller franchise starring Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou.

A Quiet Place: Day One will only be in theaters, Dolby cinema and IMAX on June 28. The apocalyptic horror flick is the latest entry in the film series from filmmaker John Krasinski. The story takes place on the first day of the alien invasion that plunged the world into silence. Watch the trailer above.

For more details follow @AQuietPlace | #AQuietPlace

Or text “be quiet” to 929-202-SHHH (7444) or tap here to experience Day One

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Trailer Drops for ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Starring Lupita Nyong’o and Djimon Hounsou

