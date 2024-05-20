Monday, May 20, 2024
Actress Kristin Chenoweth Distressed by Diddy-Cassie Abuse Tape
By Ny MaGee
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth.Museum of TV & Radio Gala.Beverly Hilton Hotel.Beverly Hills , CA.November 7, 2005.©2005 Kathy Hutchins / Hutchins Photo / Depositphotos

*Actress Kristin Chenoweth is praying for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs after the disturbing video was leaked last week showing him violently abusing his ex-girlfriend Cassie

The hotel surveillance video from March 2016 captures Diddy, dressed in a towel, chasing Cassie down a hallway to the elevator bank. He then grabs her, slams her to the ground, kicks her, and drags her.

Chenoweth turned to social media to admit she was triggered by the footage because she is a survivor of domestic abuse, TMZ reports. She wrote…. “Never wanted to come out with it, but here we go. Several years ago i was severely abused.  It took me therapy and prayer to understand i deserved better.”

As TMZ reports, Chenoweth didn’t call out her abuser directly but “did say the abuse was the “lowest” she’s been in her life … admitting it’s been hard to forgive her abuser,” the outlet writes.

She’s sharing her story now, hoping it might help someone facing a similar situation.

Diddy assaulting Cassie - via CNN
Diddy assaulting Cassie – via CNN screenshot

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Diddy responded to the brutal assault video.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f*cked up,” he said in the clip uploaded to his Instagram account.

“I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” he added. 

“I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now,” Diddy confessed. 

Do you believe Diddy is truly sorry for beating Cassie, or is he simply sorry the video leaked?

Watch his full statement in the Instagram clip below.

 

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Damaging Video Shows Diddy Violently Assaulting Cassie | WATCH-it-Happen!

