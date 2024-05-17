Damaging Video Shows Diddy Violently Assaulting Cassie | WATCH-it-Happen!

*A damaging video has gone viral showing Sean “Diddy” Combs violently assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

In the clip, the Bad Boy Records mogul grabs, drags, and kicks the former singer during an altercation. The abuse aligns with the allegations she made against him late last year in a now-settled federal lawsuit.

Per CNN, Ventura’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, said: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

In recent months, Puff Daddy has been linked to multiple sex trafficking allegations.

As we reported earlier… two women leveled accusations of sexual abuse against the music mogul a week after Diddy settled a $30 million lawsuit with singer Cassie in November last year. The following month, another woman accused Combs of gang rape when she was 17 years old in 2003. A male music producer filed a lawsuit last month alleging that Puff Daddy sexually assaulted him.

In March, the Department of Homeland Security raided his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami as part of the ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

Diddy (and his son Christian Combs) are accused of sexually assaulting and drugging young women. In December, the hip-hop mogul denied all of the allegations.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” he said in the statement, per NBC News.

“Diddy is preparing for a fierce legal battle to clear his name,” a music insider told the National Enquirer. “Once vindicated, his focus will shift toward settling scores with those who deserted him when he needed them most!”

Watch the disturbing and TRIGGERING video below.

