Friday, May 17, 2024
HomeCrimeAssault
Assault

Damaging Video Shows Diddy Violently Assaulting Cassie | WATCH-it-Happen!
By Ny MaGee
0
Cassie and Diddy - Getty
Cassie and Diddy – Getty

*A damaging video has gone viral showing Sean “Diddy” Combs violently assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie

In the clip, the Bad Boy Records mogul grabs, drags, and kicks the former singer during an altercation. The abuse aligns with the allegations she made against him late last year in a now-settled federal lawsuit.

Per CNN, Ventura’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, said: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

In recent months, Puff Daddy has been linked to multiple sex trafficking allegations.

As we reported earlier… two women leveled accusations of sexual abuse against the music mogul a week after Diddy settled a $30 million lawsuit with singer Cassie in November last year. The following month, another woman accused Combs of gang rape when she was 17 years old in 2003. A male music producer filed a lawsuit last month alleging that Puff Daddy sexually assaulted him.

In March, the Department of Homeland Security raided his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami as part of the ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

Diddy (and his son Christian Combs) are accused of sexually assaulting and drugging young women. In December, the hip-hop mogul denied all of the allegations. 

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” he said in the statement, per NBC News

“Diddy is preparing for a fierce legal battle to clear his name,” a music insider told the National Enquirer. “Once vindicated, his focus will shift toward settling scores with those who deserted him when he needed them most!”

Watch the disturbing and TRIGGERING video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Ex Cassie Claims He Raped and Abused Her … for Years! – Files Lawsuit | VIDEO

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Dashcam Footage Captures Semi-Truck’s Near Plunge Off Louisville Bridge | Watch
Next article
Apple’s New Features Will Allow You To Control iPhone or iPad With Your Eyes

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Style

Rev. Al Sharpton and Girlfriend Aisha McShaw Dazzle at Met Gala w/McShaw’s Designs + Celebrate Seven-Year Romance | PICs

Entertainment

Mary J. Blige Empowers with ‘Strength of a Woman’ Festival & Summit | PICs

Celebrity

Celebrating The Bronx’s Own: Ice Spice on the MTA MetroCard | VIDEOs

Black Twitter

Black Twitter – Community Continues to be A Cultural Force and Voice of Change on X

Diddy

Suge Knight Voices Sympathy for Diddy, Not Celebration Over Rival’s Legal Drama | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming