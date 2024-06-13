Is He a DJ or The Mayor? Cherished Moments with Radio and TV Broadcast Legend Donnie Simpson

*At the beginning of 2024, I saw Donnie Simpson wrap up a multi-year deal hosting his afternoon drive show on WMMJ-FM, also known as Majic 102.3 in Washington, DC. It’s amazing that outside of a short break away from the radio microphone, Donnie has been at it in the Nation’s Capital since 1978.

The first time I heard Donnie on the radio in 1980, I was riding in the car with my late uncle. Donnie had only been at WKYS-FM (KISS FM 93.9) for a little more than a year, but what an influence he had on me. A voice that had more than warmth; he also had a presence that conveyed exactly what he wanted you to feel and remember at that moment.

People like Donnie come around only once in a generation, and Mister “Green Eyes” looked as good as he sounded, which is quite rare on the radio, especially in the days before social media. The ladies loved him on the radio and loved him even more once they caught him in the streets, or later watching him on BET’s groundbreaking cable TV show, “Video Soul.”

Donnie grew up in Detroit, Michigan, and it’s almost certain as a child he heard some of the legendary radio voices of the Motown Era including Martha Jean Steinberg (“The Queen”), Walt “Baby” Love, The Electrifying Mojo, and the iconic DJ and MC, “Frantic” Ernie Durham of Berry Gordy’s Motown Reviews. These, and other Detroit stars influenced young Donnie, and one must consider his parent’s long-time independent Detroit music store, Simpson’s Records. Growing up around all the customers that came to hear and buy music, surely help shaped the young musicologist in Donnie that would take him beyond his God-given on-air talent, to a program director.

In the early 1980s, Donnie Simpson shaped the radio airwaves with the DJ sound that included Washington, DC’s Go-Go music, R&B, Blue-eyed soul, dance, funk, ballads, and later hip-hop. Donnie was a master curator, and an example of this was proven during a 2007 tribute when a letter was displayed congratulating Donnie from none other than Sir Elton John, who thank him for popularizing his music to African American audiences by including the mega-hit, “Bennie and The Jets” in his music mix as a DJ and program director over the years.

During Donnie’s early days as a program director in the eighties, you could always feel that every song chosen by him for the playlist had meaning, and Donnie chose DJs who sounded great while making you feel like you were indeed living in the “Nation’s Capital.” Among my favorites during those years were Candy Shannon, Jeff Leonard, [Captain] Paul Porter, and Kevin “Slow Jammin’” James.

As a TV host on BET’s Video Soul, Donnie Simpson introduced us to countless artists with memorable interviews and video premieres, which helped artists of color launch their careers.

To the Greater Washington, DC community, Donnie was always generous with his time, stories, lessons, money, insight, and inspiration. He remains loved and welcomed wherever he goes, and most often is the last person to leave an event, taking time to greet and converse with everyone in the room. Wherever he went, he was royalty. To this day, politicians, civic leaders, and community activists continue to seek out his advice, support, and guidance.

While working with Donnie during my time as program director at WPGC-FM, I finally realized why I’m still in the radio industry today, and that being in the same building with him daily was just as I had imagined it to be. Donnie was a motivator and leader, the WPGC staffers would often come in early just to get a minute or two with him after his daily broadcast. Everyone loved being around him and would often seek out career advice, or just appreciate the time to share a story or two. He is a master storyteller and because of his extraordinary gift, he was a master interviewer, as well. Proof of it always happened when listening to the same celebrities and artists who were interviewed by different DJs at other stations. The interviews that I thought were “good” across town, become magical when the same guest took a seat next to Donnie either before or after our competitors. Donnie brought out the best in people, which made his show one that was sought after by everyone from new artists to legends in music, entertainment, and politics.

You can often measure a man by what he surrounds himself with and what he imparts to others, and all those morning signoffs at WKYS and later WPGC summed up everything I’ve written here. The song he most often chose was Lionel Richie and the Commodores’ “Jesus Is Love.”

A radio veteran, Graham “Skip” Dillard is the Brand Manager/Format Vice President, at WXBK-FM Audacy New York. Before WXBK-FM, Skip was in senior management at New York’s WBLS-FM and WLIB-AM. His on-air and programming career has taken him to major market radio stations including Detroit, Michigan; Buffalo, New York; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC, and New Orleans, Louisiana. Currently, he serves as a board member of the Living Legends Foundation, The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, and the American Foundation for the University of the West Indies. He also serves on the Communications Equity and Diversity Council for the Federal Communications Commission, promoting increased opportunities for Minorities and Women in Media Management and Ownership.

