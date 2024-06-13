Amazon Music to Livestream Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Show in Los Angeles

*Amazon Music will livestream Kendrick Lamar‘s “The Pop Out – Ken & Friends” show in Los Angeles on June 19, which marks the Juneteenth holiday.

Per the news release: “Fans around the globe will be able to watch the historic performance live from The Kia Forum on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video starting at 4 p.m. PT. The livestream coincides with Amazon Music’s celebration of Black Music Month — “Forever the Influence” is honoring the contributions of Black artists, producers, and songwriters who have defined culture. Amazon Music will announce additional Amazon Music Originals and video content from the most influential Black artists for “Forever the Influence” in the coming weeks.”

The sold-out concert will be accessible to the public via Amazon’s Rotation, the hip-hop and R&B brand from Amazon Music.

According to Hip Hop DX, it isn’t clear who will be present at the show besides Mustard.

Meanwhile, Kendrick recently made a surprise appearance at the graduation ceremony for Compton College in his hometown, where he shared some words of encouragement for the graduates.

“I wanted to come out here just to tell y’all how much I appreciate y’all,” he stated at the June 7 commencement for the class of 2024, per Hip Hop DX.

“I’m proud of the city of Compton; I’m proud of Compton College; most importantly I’m proud of the graduates out here,” the rapper continued.

“You had a lot of hardship, not only in your house, in your communities, but most importantly, within yourself. And that’s the toughest thing to overcome. We still growing day by day, brick by brick, making sure we develop, not only in physical form but in the spiritual as well,” Lamar said.

“Seeing y’all out here, it’s not only a representation of the world, but it’s a representation of me. When I walk out in these cities, in these countries, I can be proud and say, ‘This is where I’m from.’ I still believe in Compton — Compton always been [the] future for me. I think we breed some of the most incredible individuals: creatives, intellectuals, talent.”

He continued: “And I still believe in everything we’re doing, brick by brick, I still believe. It’s time that we change the narratives. Some people tell us this generation don’t have what it takes. Gen Z — we talk about it all day. They try to pull us down and say we don’t know what we’re doing. They wrong though. You know why? Because not only [do] y’all have what it takes; y’all have something bigger: y’all have the heart, y’all have the courage to be independent thinkers. Independent thinkers — there’s nothing more valuable than that.”

