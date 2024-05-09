Thursday, May 9, 2024
Questlove Not Feeling Kendrick Lamar/Drake Rap Beef: ‘Hip Hop is Truly Dead’ – Ice Cube Seems to Feel the Same Way
By Fisher Jack
Top: Kendrick Lamar & Drake - Bottom: Questlove (Getty-screenshot)
Top: Kendrick Lamar & Drake – Bottom: Questlove (Getty-screenshot)

*While the intense rivalry between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has captivated the hip-hop world, Questlove remains unenthused, as is Ice Cube, surprisingly.

Questlove, The Roots’ renowned drummer, expressed his discontent in an Instagram post, calling into question the very lifeblood of hip-hop. He took issue with the personal nature of their lyrical joust, which involved family members and baseless, salacious claims within their diss tracks.

“Nobody won the war. This wasn’t about skill. This was wrestling match-level mudslinging and takedown by any means necessary — women & children (& actual facts) be damned. Same audience wanting blood will soon put up ‘rip’ posts like they weren’t part of the problem. Hip Hop truly is dead,” Questlove remarked.

Continuing his critique, Questlove questioned the moral direction of the artists, provocatively captioning: “Here We Are Now…Entertain us?”

The feud between Lamar and Drake has been marked by acrimonious exchanges, with Drake targeting Lamar’s personal life and Lamar retaliating with serious accusations against Drake, casting a shadow on his moral character.

 

Furthermore, Ice Cube has lent his voice to the conversation. The rapper, known for his own history of feuds, has evolved over the years. He relayed his reservations about the growing volatility in rap beefs during an interview, cautioning against the risk of these disputes escalating dangerously.

“Beefs are volatile. You always have to be careful that a beef doesn’t turn into a murder,” he told Canada’s E-Talk, according to HipHopDX. “Back in the day, you’d do a diss record, but it would stay somewhat in the Hip Hop community. Now, it’s all over the world. All walks of life know what’s going on. And some people can’t really take that kind of humiliation. I don’t really like seeing rappers beef.

Despite acknowledging beefs as an element of the hip-hop industry, he revealed his discomfort with them, stating, “I don’t really like seeing rappers beef. I don’t think it’s necessary to have a great career.”

In this climate of heightened lyrical warfare, what’s your take on the positions held by Questlove and Ice Cube?

