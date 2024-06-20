Thursday, June 20, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Former Bodyguard Claims Diddy Abused Cassie Over Relationship With Kid Cudi | VIdeo
By Ny MaGee
0
Cassie
Cassie attends Sean “Diddy” Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2018 Powered By Deleon Tequila at Star Island on December 31, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Deleon Tequila)

*Roger Bonds, a former bodyguard for Sean “Diddy” Combs, claims the music mogul abused his ex-girlfriend Cassie over her relationship with rapper Kid Cudi.

Speaking to VladTV, Bonds claims Combs discovered that Ventura and Kid Cudi were involved romantically after going through Ventura’s phone, Vibe reports. When the Bad Boy Records founder when to Cudi’s home to confront him, Bonds claims he wasn’t home.

“I know that he went over to his house and Kid Cudi wasn’t there,” he explained.

“At that particular time, after that happened, Cassie wouldn’t come around and then, all of the sudden, Cassie came around and Diddy was upset.”

According to Bonds, Combs directed his anger towards an employee named Capricorn, whom he believed knew about Ventura’s relations with Kid Cudi.

“He was upset with a young lady called Capricorn,” Bonds recalled. “Capricorn was his personal assistant. She had to know about Kid Cudi because she never went to the studio by herself. She always went with Cassie.”

He added, “He put hands on Capricorn because of that situation. Capricorn ended up leaving and suing him for it. He paid Capricorn $450,000 to keep her mouth shut.”

Watch Roger Bonds’ VladTV interview via the YouTube clip above.

In May, Cassie spoke out after CNN published footage from 2016 of Diddy viciously assaulting her in a Los Angeles hotel.

“Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet,” the singer told fans in an Instagram post.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning,” the mother of two added.

“Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today but I will always be recovering from my past,” Cassie continued.

“It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those who are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone,” she wrote.

“This healing journey is never-ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Cassie Speaks Out on Diddy Domestic Abuse Video: ‘It Broke Me Down’

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Jussie Smollett Debuts New Film at ABFF, Denzel Washington Talks Acting Break

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Alzheimer’s

Michael Irvin’s Heartfelt Revelation: Dallas Cowboys Legend Shares Wife’s Battle with Alzheimer’s | VIDEO

Artist Spotlight

Vanessa Williams Launches Own Label, First Album in 15 Years! – Releases First Single ‘Legs (Keep on Dancing’ | WATCH

Celebrity

Foul-mouthed Joseline Hernandez Blasts Poor Hairstylist Over Styling Conflict | WATCH-it-Happen

Marriage - Weddings

Ashanti and Nelly Shock Fans with Secret Wedding – Married Since December!

Crime

23-Year-Old Son of Rapper Remy Ma Charged with First-Degree Murder in Broad Daylight Killing | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming