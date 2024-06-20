Former Bodyguard Claims Diddy Abused Cassie Over Relationship With Kid Cudi | VIdeo

*Roger Bonds, a former bodyguard for Sean “Diddy” Combs, claims the music mogul abused his ex-girlfriend Cassie over her relationship with rapper Kid Cudi.

Speaking to VladTV, Bonds claims Combs discovered that Ventura and Kid Cudi were involved romantically after going through Ventura’s phone, Vibe reports. When the Bad Boy Records founder when to Cudi’s home to confront him, Bonds claims he wasn’t home.

“I know that he went over to his house and Kid Cudi wasn’t there,” he explained.

“At that particular time, after that happened, Cassie wouldn’t come around and then, all of the sudden, Cassie came around and Diddy was upset.”

According to Bonds, Combs directed his anger towards an employee named Capricorn, whom he believed knew about Ventura’s relations with Kid Cudi.

“He was upset with a young lady called Capricorn,” Bonds recalled. “Capricorn was his personal assistant. She had to know about Kid Cudi because she never went to the studio by herself. She always went with Cassie.”

He added, “He put hands on Capricorn because of that situation. Capricorn ended up leaving and suing him for it. He paid Capricorn $450,000 to keep her mouth shut.”

Watch Roger Bonds’ VladTV interview via the YouTube clip above.

In May, Cassie spoke out after CNN published footage from 2016 of Diddy viciously assaulting her in a Los Angeles hotel.

“Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet,” the singer told fans in an Instagram post.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning,” the mother of two added.

“Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today but I will always be recovering from my past,” Cassie continued.

“It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those who are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone,” she wrote.

“This healing journey is never-ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you.”

