Cassie Speaks Out on Diddy Domestic Abuse Video: ‘It Broke Me Down’

*Cassie Ventura has finally addressed the domestic abuse video capturing disgraced music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulting her in a Los Angeles hotel.

As we reported earlier, the hotel surveillance video from March 2016 “leaked” last week and shows Diddy, wearing only a towel, chasing Cassie down a hallway to the elevator bank at InterContinental Century City. He then grabs her by the neck, slams her to the ground, and kicks her.

According to CNN, Diddy paid the hotel $50,000 for the hallway security footage at the time of the attack.

Late last year, Cassie filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the music producer, which was ultimately settled out of court. The lawsuit encouraged more victims to come forward about their violent encounters with the music mogul, though he has declared his innocence regarding all allegations.

On Sunday, Diddy responded to the brutal assault video.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was fucked up,” the Bad Boy Records founder said in the clip uploaded to his Instagram account.

Cassie’s lawyer reacted to his statement, saying: “Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Cassie has now released a statement in her own words in a Instagram post on May 23 — check it out below.

“Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet,” the singer told fans in post.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning,” the 37-year-old mother of two added.

“Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today but I will always be recovering from my past,” Cassie continued.

“It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone,” she wrote.

“This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you.”

If you missed Diddy’s apology statement, watch it via the IG clip below.

