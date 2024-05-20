Monday, May 20, 2024
Cassie’s Lawyer Condemns Diddy’s ‘Pathetic’ Apology in Instagram Video
By Ny MaGee
Cassie
Cassie attends Sean “Diddy” Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2018 Powered By Deleon Tequila at Star Island on December 31, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Deleon Tequila)

*Cassie’s lawyer issued a statement in response to Diddy’s apology for violently beating the singer in 2016.

As we reported earlier, the hotel surveillance video from March 2016 leaked last week and shows Diddy, wearing only a towel, chasing Cassie down a hallway to the elevator bank. He then grabs her by the neck, slams her to the ground, and kicks her.

Late last year, Cassie filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the music producer, which was ultimately settled out of court. The lawsuit encouraged more victims to come forward about their violent encounters with the music mogul, though he has declared his innocence regarding all allegations.

On Sunday, Diddy responded to the brutal assault video.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was fucked up,” he said in the clip uploaded to his Instagram account. 

Diddy assaulting Cassie - via CNN
Diddy assaulting Cassie – via CNN screenshot

“I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” Diddy added. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now.”

Meanwhile, as Complex reports, Cassie’s lawyer, Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, said in a statement… “Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

In case you missed it, watch Diddy’s remarks about the damaging video in the Instagram clip below.

 

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Damaging Video Shows Diddy Violently Assaulting Cassie | WATCH-it-Happen!

