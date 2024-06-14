Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson Claps Back at Trump’s Criticism: ‘Right Back at You, Buddy!’ | WATCH

*Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has passionately defended his city following reports that former President Donald Trump labeled Milwaukee a “horrible city” during a meeting with congressional Republicans on Capitol Hill. The remarks come at a sensitive time, as Milwaukee is set to host the Republican National Convention this summer, where Trump is expected to secure the 2024 presidential nomination.

Johnson’s Fiery Response

Responding to Trump’s alleged comments, Johnson stated, “If Donald Trump wants to talk about things that he thinks are horrible — all of us lived through his presidency, so, right back at you, buddy.” He dismissed Trump’s characterization of Milwaukee and pointed to the broader political dynamics at play, noting Wisconsin’s status as a pivotal battleground state in the upcoming election.

“Look, obviously Donald Trump is wrong about something yet again,” Johnson added.

Johnson described Trump’s alleged remarks as “bizarre” and “unhinged.”

“I find it kind of perplexing; I find it kind of strange that he would insult the largest city in Wisconsin because he’s running for president. He obviously wants to win Wisconsin, win the election. And so to insult the state that’s hosting your convention, I think is kind of bizarre, actually kind of unhinged, in a way,” Johnson emphasized.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson responding to Trump reportedly calling Milwaukee “a horrible city” weeks before the start of the Republican National Convention in MKE: “All of us lived through his presidency, so right back at ya, buddy.” pic.twitter.com/9iQfGlK0jp — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) June 13, 2024

Trump Campaign Attempts to Clarify Comment

In the wake of Johnson’s rebuttal, the Trump campaign sought to clarify the former president’s comments. The campaign stated that Trump’s critiques were aimed specifically at issues of crime in Milwaukee, not the city itself. A Trump campaign spokesperson labeled the allegations as “a desperate attempt to get likes” on social media, pointing out that no reporters were present during Trump’s purported critique.

“It’s a total lie,” the spokesperson declared, reinforcing Trump’s focus on Milwaukee’s issues of violent crime and voter fraud.

Republican Support for Milwaukee

Mayor Johnson highlighted that many Republicans have praised Milwaukee, contrary to Trump’s alleged stance. “His colleagues in the Republican Party and the [Republican National Committee], they obviously disagree with him. They’ve been here a number of times. They love Milwaukee and thought it was a splendid city,” Johnson said.

The mayor underscored the positive aspects of Milwaukee, specifically mentioning the substantial improvements in job growth, crime reduction, and increased investment in local businesses over the past few years. He criticized Trump’s apparent disdain for cities and used it as a point of caution for voters.

Trump’s Disconnect with Urban Areas

“It’s very clear to me that Donald Trump just does not like cities. He does not like cities. And so, for us, for voters here in Milwaukee, I think the message is pretty clear. You heard it from the man himself,” Johnson commented. He urged Milwaukeeans to reflect on Trump’s criticism as they head to the polls.

Johnson concluded with a stark reminder: “Let’s all work to make sure that he doesn’t have the opportunity to live in another city that I think he probably thinks is horrible too: and that’s Washington, D.C.”

The exchange between Trump and Johnson highlights the ongoing political battle in Wisconsin, setting the stage for a fiercely contested election season in one of America’s key battleground states.

