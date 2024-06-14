Friday, June 14, 2024
‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Exclusive Clip: Bunny Schools Mike About Dealers | Watch
By Ny MaGee
*We have an exclusive clip of the upcoming episode of Mayor Of Kingstown Season 3. The clip features series star and EP Jeremy Renner’s character “Mike McLusky” meeting with “Bunny” played by Tobi Bamtefa.

In the clip, Bunny is airing his worries about some of the recent dealers they are working with and how its causing a lot more headache than it might be worth, Bunny also clues in Mike to some things happening that he is unaware of showing he isn’t as clued in as he always thinks he is. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

Episode 3 premieres on Paramount+ this Sunday, June 16th.

The new season they debuted June 2 in the U.S. and Canada on Paramount+. Per the press release:  In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN
Jeremy Renner / Mayor Of Kingstown

In addition to Renner, Mayor Of Kingstown stars an ensemble cast, including series regulars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Michael Beach.

The first and second seasons of Mayor Of Kingstown are available to binge exclusively on Paramount+.

Watch the official S3 trailer below.

READ MORE: Kerry Washington, Nia Long, Meagan Good, Cory Hardrict, “YDB,” & Trina At Day 2 of ABFF 2024

Keith Lee Partners with Microsoft to Educate Black Restaurateurs on AI Tools | Video

