Kerry Washington, Nia Long, Meagan Good, Cory Hardrict, “YDB,” & Trina At Day 2 of ABFF 2024

*The American Black Film Festival has taken Miami Beach by storm, presenting a full day of world class screenings, panels and events.

The day kicked off with the world premiere screening of Unprisoned Season 2, followed by a Q&A with star Kerry Washington. During the post-screening Q&A, moderated by Bevy Smith, Washington spoke about the importance of therapy, even saying, “I think if Jesus was alive and walking today he would be in therapy.” She acknowledged the Scandal fans in the audience and even said, “I’m happy to answer all your questions, if you want to know what it was like to kiss Tony Goldwyn, I’ll tell you,” before explaining that it was just “my job.”

Later in the day, Nia Long participated in a conversation titled Money & Mindfulness, which was followed by Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black: Exclusive First Look with Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict. The event featured an exclusive video message from Perry. Hardrict remarked on the importance of ABFF saying, “you can come down here and be celebrated, be heard, get your films shown, you can network. It’s a beautiful thing seeing people hear every year. Jeff Friday has done this for us.”

One of the day’s final screenings was Ol’ Dirty Bastard, a documentary about the founder of Wu Tang Clan. The film was executive produced by his son YDB who wore a custom jacket in tribute to his father.

Closing out the white-hot second day of ABFF was Miami-icon and rap-princess Trina, who participated in Trina: Uncensored. Trina shared stories about the music industry, the role of women in hip hop, her cultural impact, personal loss and more.

Throughout the day, there were interactive panels and conversations tackling a wide range of topics from representation, content acquisitions, and storytelling through voice acting.

