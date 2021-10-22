Black History Month: United Kingdom – Not Just for October

*There is a sticker I see on cars that says…A dog is just not for Christmas. One can say the same of Black History Month.

Black history is not just for October in the United Kingdom but all year round 365 days. Fourth week in the month of the U.K.’s Black History Month, here more excerpts from the new 108-paged OUR ROOTS Volume 2 book, courtesy, EURWEB.

Colin Powell – 1937 – 2021 – An Officer and a Gentleman

“Diplomacy is listening to what the other guy needs. Preserving your own position, but listening to the other guy. You have to develop relationships with other people so when the tough times come, you can work together.”

