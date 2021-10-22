Black History Month: United Kingdom – Not Just for October

*There is a sticker I see on cars that says…A dog is just not for Christmas. One can say the same of Black History Month.
Black history is not just for October in the United Kingdom but all year round 365 days. Fourth week in the month of the U.K.’s Black History Month, here more excerpts from the new 108-paged OUR ROOTS Volume 2 book, courtesy, EURWEB.
MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Women of the Movement’ Chronicles Mamie Till-Mobley’s Fight For Emmett Till’s Justice
Colin Powell – 1937 – 2021 – An Officer and a Gentleman
“Diplomacy is listening to what the other guy needs. Preserving your own position, but listening to the other guy. You have to develop relationships with other people so when the tough times come, you can work together.”
For 28 October Viral Cartoon workshop booking – https://africa.si.edu/wp-content/uploads/tayo-workshop-FINAL.pdf
OUR ROOTS Volume 2 is now available. Excerpts from book will be featured on EURWEB throughout this month of October. Write to [email protected] for enquiries –
TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival. His image of Fela Kuti was used as a backdrop in the Burna Boy’s YouTube channel the mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. –– www.tayofatunla.com/[email protected]/[email protected]