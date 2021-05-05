Rapper Silento Requesting Bond in His Felony Murder Case – Insists He’s Not A Flight Risk!

*Rapper Silento best known for his hit song “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” is requesting bond in his felony murder case and insisting he’s not a flight risk!

According to TMZ, Silento filed legal docs in DeKalb County, GA requesting the court set his bond at $25k. In the docs obtained by the news site, Silento says he’s “not an extraordinary bail risk and will not jeopardize the safety of the community if released on bail.”

He also tried to assure the court that he won’t flee or go into hiding if they let him out. He also promises to obey all court orders. While trying to argue his bond, Silento says denying him is not only unjust but it’s also “unconstitutional.” As we previously reported, the rap star was arrested back in February for his alleged role in the death of his cousin, Frederick Rooks. Silento was charged with felony murder.

