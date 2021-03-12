Friday, March 12, 2021
Home Business Automotive
Automotive

SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’ Talks To A Mother-Daughter Team Who Hold The Keys To Two Of Mercedes-Benz Black-Owned Dealerships (Two Shows)

By Jeff Fortson
0

MOTHER DAUGHTER SBS
Grene Baranco (l) and Juanita Baranco (r) (photo credit: G&J)

With less than 6 percent of today’s nearly 17,000 new-vehicle dealerships being minority-owned, its literally like finding a needle in a haystack to come across a mother-daughter dealership team. More specifically, a mother-daughter squad who have a financial stake (and hold key positions) in 2 out of 7 of Mercedes-Benz’s black-owned dealerships. The family owned stores are located in Atlanta, Georgia and Covington, Louisiana.

According to the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD), 95 percent of today’s minority owned dealerships are first-generation dealerships. However, when it comes to minority dealers, especially Black dealers, the numbers are grave. One means of creating general wealth is through owning dealerships. They are literally cash cows, if run properly. This prominent Atlanta family has made provisions to hand the keys off to one of their daughters, when the time becomes appropriate, as opposed to allowing the business to slip outside of their hands (into other communities).

While women influence 85 percent of today’s car sales, its rare to find them in the driver’s seat of most of today’s dealerships. In fact, most women employed by today’s dealerships usually find themselves steered toward positions in the office. Its few and far between to find women as technicians, service managers, service directors, sales managers, sales directors or general managers.

Ironically, according to the IHS Automotive, a Detroit-based data mining company, Black women register a slightly higher share of new vehicles titled in their names in traditional male-female households, when compared to other ethnic and non ethnic groups (despite being virtually invisible in terms of holding key dealership positions).

In a wide-ranging, two-part conversation, Juanita and Grene Baranco talks about the highs and lows their family-owned business has navigated and the instrumental roles they have played as women leading the business. This family’s entre into investing in automotive dealerships begun in the late seventies, when Gregory and Juanita Baranco acquired a Pontiac store. The power couple was amongst the first wave of Blacks who began to secure the keys to new-vehicle franchises from the automakers.

The Baranco Family (photo credit JB)

Furthermore, throughout the decades, this pioneering family has managed to navigate every bump and curve, including redlining, recessions and Covid-19. Today, the family holds the keys to not one, but two of what many would consider to be the crème de la crème of new car franchises – Mercedes-Benz.

To Tune In To Show One 

To hear the conversation, tune in to Auto Trends with JeffCars.com on Saturday, March 12 thru Thursday, March 19. The program will air on SiriusXM 141 and on several FM radio outlets. To get the updated schedule, click here.

Mother Daughter 2 part Show Sirius 2023

To Tune In To Show Two

To hear the conversation, tune in to Auto Trends with JeffCars.com on Saturday, March 20 thru Thursday, March 25 The program will air on SiriusXM 141 and on several FM radio outlets. To get the updated schedule, click here.

auto trends

About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com: Jeff Fortson is the host of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive radio show on the airwaves. Its also the only automotive program airing on SiriusXM.

The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers. The engaging show, which goes beyond traditional car talk, can be heard via all mobile and stationary infotainment devices, clicking here.

Fortson is also the editor of a JeffCars.com, a comprehensive car-buying educational guide, which offers new car reviews, a new-vehicle pricing configurator, a car-payment calculator, steps to avoid predatory automotive lending practices, recall updates and other tools to aid in the purchase or service of a new or preowned vehicle.

Follow Auto Trends with JeffCars.com at [email protected] or Instagram @ autotrendswithjeffcars

Previous articleSnoop Dogg to Star in 50 Cent’s New Starz Series ‘Black Mafia Family’
Jeff Fortson

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Kim and Kanye Said to be the Not-Speaking-to-Each-Other Zone

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer speaking to each other weeks after their divorce filing. Kanye West reportedly changed his phone numbers...
Read more
Social Heat

Derek Chauvin Gets 3rd Degree Murder Charge Reinstated Against Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*As the proceedings began this Thursday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled to reinstate a third-degree murder charge for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis...
Read more
Social Heat

Friend or Foe? Wendell Pierce (Meghan Markle’s TV Dad) Says Intv. was ‘Insensitive & Offensive’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Actor Wendell Pierce has a few thoughts about his former "Suits" co-star Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle’s father on...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Female A-holes Being Investigated for Hate Crime on Asian Uber Driver / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*It's not exactly news, but females can be absolute a-holes just like men. And when you see it go down it looks worse 'cause...
Read more
Social Heat

Extra Messy: Arkansas Teacher Caught Having Sex with 14-Yr-Old Student Now Pregnant by Him!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Brittni Gray, a 23-year-old Paragould, Arkansas woman, who was caught having sex with a 14-year-old boy, is now pregnant with the teen’s child. On...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO