Thursday, February 18, 2021
Home Business Automotive
Automotive

SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’ Talks to the Founder of the First Black-Centric Car Magazine

By Jeff Fortson
0

African American On Wheel Cover - photo credit RP (2)
The first and only Black-centric car magazine. (Photo Credit: RP)

*After kicking off Black History Month honoring Carol H. Williams, the advertising goddess behind one of the most successful deodorant taglines in history, Auto Trends with JeffCars.com continues its celebration over the next two Saturdays, talking to Randi Payton.

Payton, who has been one of the leading automotive media advocates to help drive diversity in the automotive arena, launched the first and only Black-centric car magazine, African American On Wheels. After successfully launching his first car magazine in the mid-nineties, it didn’t take long before the multicultural media maven expanded his publishing portfolio to focus on both the Latino and the Asian communities.

Furthermore, not resting on his laurels, Payton birthed the first awards gala, too, recognizing diversity in the automotive field. The Oscar-like, star-studded event, which ran for 19 years, was tied into the Detroit-based North American International Automotive Show. During the gala’s run, the Detroit show was the premier automotive car event in the country.

MORE ON EURWEB: Black Family’s Cars Burned, Home Vandalized With ‘Trump 20’ Graffiti After Putting Up ‘Black Lives Matter’ Yard Sign (Video)

Randi and Dewle
Artist Dwele  (l) and Founder Randi Payton (r) at the Urban Wheel Awards (Photo Credit; RP)

Tune in over the next two weekends, as Payton tells all, talking about the highs and lows he encountered professionally, while pushing for diversity in the automotive arena, with his trio of magazines and awards show.

Randi Payton Sirius 2023 (1)

To Tune In To Part One with the Black-Centric Car Magazine Founder

To hear the conversation free online, tune in to Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, on Saturday, February 20 thru Thursday, February 24. The program will air on SiriusXM 141 and on several FM radio outlets. To get an updated schedule, visit Jeffcars.com or tune in here.

To Tune In To Part Two with the Black-Centric Car Magazine Founder

To hear the conversation free online, tune in to Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, on Saturday, February 27 thru Thursday, March 4. The program will air on SiriusXM 141 and on several FM radio outlets. To get an updated schedule, visit Jeffcars.com or tune in here.

auto trends

About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com: Jeff Fortson is the host of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive radio show on the airwaves. Its also the only automotive program airing on SiriusXM.

The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers. The engaging show, which goes beyond traditional car talk, can be heard via all mobile and stationary infotainment devices, clicking here.

Fortson is also the editor of a JeffCars.com, a comprehensive car-buying educational guide, which offers new car reviews, a new-vehicle pricing configurator, a car-payment calculator, steps to avoid predatory automotive lending practices, recall updates and other tools to aid in the purchase or service of a new or preowned vehicle.

Follow Auto Trends with JeffCars.com at [email protected] or Instagram @ autotrendswithjeffcars

Previous articleKanye Not Faring Well in Split from Kim: ‘He Knows What He’s Losing’
Jeff Fortson

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Kanye Not Faring Well in Split from Kim: ‘He Knows What He’s Losing’

Fisher Jack - 0
*PEOPLE is reporting that Kanye West is apparently not doing well amid the split from his wife Kim Kardashian and reportedly has limited contact...
Read more
Social Heat

The Rock Says He’d Run for President … if That’s What the People Want

Fisher Jack - 0
*President Rock? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently said that he’s still considering making a White House bid, saying his choice whether to run for...
Read more
Social Heat

Tika Sumpter Gets Candid About Wedding to Fiancé Nicholas James

Fisher Jack - 0
*Essence recently shared an excerpt from its Senior Entertainment Editor, Brande Victorian's interview with "Mixed-ish" actress Tika Sumpter on its Instagram page. During the interview,...
Read more
Social Heat

Craig Chapman: White Male Professor Out After Impersonating a Black Woman to Send Racist Tweets

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a “thorough and fair investigation,” a white male professor, identified by The Daily Beast as Craig Chapman, has quit his position at the...
Read more
Social Heat

Wanna Ride? New Six Flags Qiddiya Rollercoaster in Saudia Arabia will do 155 MPH! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*A new record-breaking rollercoaster will make its debut at the Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia. The brand new rollercoaster named “Falcon’s Flight” will be...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO