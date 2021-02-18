*After kicking off Black History Month honoring Carol H. Williams, the advertising goddess behind one of the most successful deodorant taglines in history, Auto Trends with JeffCars.com continues its celebration over the next two Saturdays, talking to Randi Payton.

Payton, who has been one of the leading automotive media advocates to help drive diversity in the automotive arena, launched the first and only Black-centric car magazine, African American On Wheels. After successfully launching his first car magazine in the mid-nineties, it didn’t take long before the multicultural media maven expanded his publishing portfolio to focus on both the Latino and the Asian communities.

Furthermore, not resting on his laurels, Payton birthed the first awards gala, too, recognizing diversity in the automotive field. The Oscar-like, star-studded event, which ran for 19 years, was tied into the Detroit-based North American International Automotive Show. During the gala’s run, the Detroit show was the premier automotive car event in the country.

Tune in over the next two weekends, as Payton tells all, talking about the highs and lows he encountered professionally, while pushing for diversity in the automotive arena, with his trio of magazines and awards show.

To Tune In To Part One with the Black-Centric Car Magazine Founder

To hear the conversation free online, tune in to Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, on Saturday, February 20 thru Thursday, February 24. The program will air on SiriusXM 141 and on several FM radio outlets. To get an updated schedule, visit Jeffcars.com or tune in here.

To Tune In To Part Two with the Black-Centric Car Magazine Founder

To hear the conversation free online, tune in to Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, on Saturday, February 27 thru Thursday, March 4. The program will air on SiriusXM 141 and on several FM radio outlets. To get an updated schedule, visit Jeffcars.com or tune in here.

About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com: Jeff Fortson is the host of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive radio show on the airwaves. Its also the only automotive program airing on SiriusXM.

The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers. The engaging show, which goes beyond traditional car talk, can be heard via all mobile and stationary infotainment devices, clicking here.

Fortson is also the editor of a JeffCars.com, a comprehensive car-buying educational guide, which offers new car reviews, a new-vehicle pricing configurator, a car-payment calculator, steps to avoid predatory automotive lending practices, recall updates and other tools to aid in the purchase or service of a new or preowned vehicle.

Follow Auto Trends with JeffCars.com at [email protected] or Instagram @ autotrendswithjeffcars