New Study: 40% of Tap Water Has Too Much Lead for Bottle-Fed Infants
*WASHINGTON DC — A new study by Healthy Babies Bright Futures (HBBF), in partnership with Virginia Tech, tested tap water from 343 cities in 46 states and found that 79% of homes had detectable levels of lead in water. Moreover, 40% of homes had lead levels above the American Academy of Pediatrics’ recommended limit for children (1 ppb).
Lead in water has been in the news for years, but Healthy Babies Bright Futures’ newest report is the first study to focus on the highest risk population – bottle-fed infants drinking formula made with tap water.
Baby formula made with tap water is far more likely than breastmilk to contain significant lead levels, and 16 percent of U.S. babies are exclusively formula-fed. Seventy-five percent of infants consume at least some formula.
This important new study reveals that there is far more lead in tap water than is safe for babies. In fact, no levels of lead are considered safe.
- 79% of homes tested have detectable levels of lead in tap water.
- 40% of homes have lead levels above the American Academy of Pediatrics’ recommended limit for children (1 ppb).
- 21% of homes have lead levels above the level that causes up to 1% loss in lifetime economic productivity for an exposed infant/child, due to IQ loss.
- Bottle-fed infants drink up to 10 times more water than adults relative to their body weight and get 10 times the lead dose as a result.
- 26% of black infants are exclusively formula-fed, leaving black babies at higher risk.
- Water lead levels between 5 and 15 ppb cause IQ loss in the range of 1 to 2 points for a bottle-fed infant. One of every 8 homes we tested had water lead levels above 5 ppb.
NO ONE’s SURPRISED: Melania Trump Cancels Tonight’s Campaign Appearance Over Lingering (COVID-19) Cough
Up to 10 million homes nationwide get water through lead pipes that can release harmful amounts of the toxic heavy metal. Lead-bearing solder and fixtures add additional traces. Formula-fed infants face the greatest risks, with higher exposures to lead in drinking water, pound for pound, than any other family member, at a time in life when the brain is most vulnerable to lead-induced harm such as lowered IQ or learning and behavioral problems.
Despite these obvious risks, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is relaxing regulations by extending the prior 14-year timeline to a new 33-year grace period for utilities to replace lead pipes with safer materials. The rollback creates the prospect of yet another generation of children harmed by lead in water.
The concentrated risk for formula-fed infants underscores the crucial need for action from EPA, cities and water utilities, and parents to reduce lead levels in tap water. HBBF’s new research highlights the problem of lead in water, but also shares what parents, water utilities, and the EPA should do to get toxic lead out of drinking water and infant’s first food.
Read the full report here and view the summary of the findings here.
ABOUT HEALTHY BABIES BRIGHT FUTURES: Healthy Babies Bright Futures (HBBF) is an alliance of scientists, nonprofit organizations and donors working to create and support initiatives that measurably reduce exposures to neurotoxic chemicals in the first one thousand days of development. Our efforts are inspired and supported by science and data, and designed to help restore the chance for a full life to children who would otherwise face brain-diminishing exposures to toxic chemicals beginning in utero. www.hbbf.org
Paige Glidden
HBBF Communications Director
[email protected]
Congresswoman-Elect Cori Bush Says She Was Mistaken for Breonna Taylor at Congressional Freshmen Orientation (Watch)
*Rocking a beautiful Black Lives Matter Christmas “ugly sweater,” Congresswoman-Elect Cori Bush blessed the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday and talked about everything from her first priority after taking office, to going thrift shopping with her soon-to-be Congressional colleagues Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley – both members of “The Squad,” which will officially welcome the Missouri congresswoman into its progressive bosom in January.
Bush told Cobert that “COVID-19 relief” will be her first order of business after being sworn in. “It has hit my district in St. Louis … along with our state. We don’t have a mask mandate.”
Bush also talked about being mistaken for Breonna Taylor at her congressional freshmen orientation by fellow House members, and being driven to run for Congress to make sure America understands what Black people in the community are going through everyday.
Watch her interview with Colbert below.
Rosie Perez Recalls ‘Terrifying’ Battle with Coronavirus While Traveling to Bangkok
*Rosie Perez is opening up about her battle with the potentially deadly coronavirus.
In an interview with Uproxx, Perez, 56, revealed that she contracted COVID-19 a year ago while traveling to Bangkok to film her upcoming series, “The Flight Attendant” for HBO Max.
“I had contracted COVID when we flew to Bangkok,” Perez recalled. “And at that time, they were saying ‘It’s a new respiratory tract infection. It’s a virus that’s going around. We don’t really know what it is and what it does, but it attacks the respiratory system first and then travels to other parts of your body.’ “
“It was terrifying,” she continued. “I remember my manager was with me, and I said, ‘Tarik, don’t let me die in Bangkok.’ And he goes, ‘Oh my God, you’re scaring me.’ And the head of the ICU says, ‘You should be scared, sir. This is serious. We’re going to have to put her in a separate room.’ “
Perez goes on to explain that at the time, the virus “was new. [This] was in December.”
“I remember the doctor saying to me, ‘The mask that you have on, the mask that I have on, every time you go outside, every time you meet someone wear that mask — not just for you, but to protect them too,’ ” she said. “And I haven’t forgotten it.”
READ MORE: Ice-T Says Father-in-Law ‘On Oxygen Indefinitely’ After Battling COVID-19
Perez has since been outspoken about taking safety precautions amid the ongoing pandemic.
“In Brooklyn, there’s a saying, ‘Spread love the Brooklyn way,’ “she shared. “Spreading love the Brooklyn way means respecting your neighbors, respecting your communities and the way you can do that is by getting tested, wearing a mask.”
Elsehwhere in the interview, Perez talks about her ongoing fight to avoid being typecast. Here’s what she had to say:
After Do The Right Thing — because that was a predominantly all-black crew — you step out of that and you get into the real Hollywood and you’re like, “Holy crap.” And from day one, I was like, “There’s a lot of racism going on here.” And everyone was telling me to be quiet, specifically the Latino community. And I was like, “No, I’m not going to be quiet. Why aren’t you upset?”
I remember, they took me out for lunch, saying, “Don’t rock the boat. A lot of people worked hard for what we have now.” I said, “What we have now, are you kidding me? There are maybe three or four of us that are doing well, not having stupid roles being thrown at us. No, I’m not satisfied.” It hurt me in the beginning, to be quite honest. It turned a lot of people off because I was holding up a mirror and they didn’t like what they saw. So they just wanted to push me aside. And I just kept fighting for it. When I saw the change – the first one was Raul Julia. He came up to me, and he’s a God, right?
And he said, “F*** them.” I went, “Excuse me, sir?” He said, “F*** them. I didn’t lose my accent. Don’t lose your accent. F*** them. They need to change, not you. I love what you’re doing. I see what you’re doing, keep going.” And I remember, I just fell into tears. He was the first one, the first one.
And then a couple of years later, here’s this hot, young, rising star, Salma Hayek. She came up to me, she goes, “Hello. I always wanted to meet you. You opened the doors for us.” And I went, “Who?” And she said, “You!” It didn’t even dawn on me. I remember just looking at her and she was with Edward Norton and he goes, “Are you okay?” And I shake my head and she goes, “Why? What you do is so amazing. It gave me courage.” And I said, “Wow. I will never forget this moment. Thank you so much.”
I’ve been fighting and I’m still fighting. The fight has changed because I have changed. I do it in a much more mature way, but the fire hasn’t dampened a bit. Things are changing and that’s fantastic. But you know what, there have been ages of this. I’ve seen it before. In the nineties, they got the Latino explosion, and then it went away. You know what I mean? It comes and it goes, but I hope this time it sticks. I really do. The Flight Attendant is fantastic for it, because the level of respect that they offered to everybody on set was immense, with a diverse cast and a diverse crew. This is a good sign, but it’s not enough, to be honest. It’s still not enough. It’s still not equal. I won’t stop fighting until it is. I paid the price, yes, but the ones before me paid even a greater price, and it will continue.
Read her full interview with Uproxx here.
Ice-T Says Father-in-Law ‘On Oxygen Indefinitely’ After Battling COVID-19
*Ice-T has shared an update about the health status of his wife Coco Austin’s father who contracted the novel virus over the summer.
We previously reported… the rapper’s father-in-law Steve had to be hospitalized in Arizona in July due to the coronavirus. Ice says Steve is now “on Oxygen indefinitely.”
“My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him,” the “Law & Order” star wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely.”
READ MORE: Ice-T Says Wife’s Father Has Permanent Lung Damage From Coronavirus [VIDEO}
My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame pic.twitter.com/fPEifkJCge
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020
Ice-T also shared a photo of his father-in-law wearing an oxygen mask, writing, “Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame.”
The hip-hip icon previously told Jimmy Fallon, “Coco’s dad is a Harley Davidson-riding, no-masking type of dude,” he said. “[Coronavirus] put him on his back.”
He went on to explain that Steve had pneumonia in both lungs, and was almost put on a ventilator.
“It took him a month to make it out of the hospital,” he said. “Now he’s home, but his lungs are damaged indefinitely.”
He also said during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that it took his father-in-law “a month to make it out of the hospital.”
“There are still non-believers,” he said. “I’ve made it through so much in my life, I don’t want to die because of this — especially with a new daughter. I’m aware and I’m concerned and I’m cautious.”
