The Pulse of Entertainment: Angela Maria and Michael J. Patterson Star in Faith-Based Comedy

The actors explore love, faith and relationships in Rodney Allen's "1+1=3" on Oct. 17.

Michael J. Patterson and Angela Maria

*“We met each other on stage,” said actor Michael J. Patterson about Angela Maria, a Baltimore actress/singer who has starred in projects alongside Katt Williams and Mo’Nique, his co-star in the Rodney Allen spiritual comedy stage-play “1+1=3 with God Leading the Way” to be held at the Prince George’s Publick Playhouse (5445 Landover Road, 20784) Saturday October 17, 2026, 4-6:30pmEST. “We started to follow each other. I was in a short film…it had a premiere and she showed up with her mother!”

And as they said the rest is history. Now, you will often see them together working on the same projects.

“I know the director,” Angela said when I asked why she selected this project. “It’s his (Michael) mother. So, it landed in my lap…and the theme…we need God in our relationships.”

Before my interview Angela Maria was telling me about her co-star Michael’s extensive acting career. I told him about all the good things she said about him in her email to me and he said, “She’s a big supporter. Very beautiful person, beautiful heart…talented and extremely faith based and she has done a lot of film and stage. Her range…!”

I agree. I met her many years-ago because of her singing abilities and watched and supported her as she expanded into acting, adding on credits that include starring alongside Katt Williams in Internet Dating and then Mo-Nique in “The Parkers.”

Her role in “The Parkers” is an example of her range because her character is an aspiring singer who can’t sing! However, Angela has a superstar voice.

“We are the two leading actors,” Michael said as we discussed the “1+1=3…” stage-play written by Rodney Allen and directed by Deborah Arnold-Franklin, his mother. “My mother is the director, a friend of Rodney and Monique.”

Michael J. Patterson

Monique Allen and Ahmed Mwanza Butler narrate the stage-play. Tyler Sandberg is the stage manager and production assistant.

Also starring in “1+1=3 with God Leading the Way” are LaRay McDaniels, Nathaniel Mitchell, Johnathan Postell, Cadienne Obeng, and Jospeh Taylor.

“I’ve been a professional actor for 20 years…since I was 12 years-old,” Patterson told me when I complimented him on his long list of credits that include “Law & Order.”

I asked which he prefers theatre, film or television Michael said, “A little bit of all three. It depends on the project. I love theatre, I love film and television. With plays the monologue is challenging. I always want it to be challenging.”

Patterson said a challenging project is one where he is the only character, like Matt Damon in The Martian.

“That would be really difficult,” he pointed out about a one character project.

I asked the two co-stars what the most challenging thing about the “1+1=3…” play, according to their rehearsals, and they both replied at the same time, “remembering the lines!”

“You have to be bigger on stage,” Michael also pointed out.

“Yes, on the set (film and television) you’re speaking low,” Angela added. “(Not on stage) The director kept having to tell me, ‘raise your voice!’.”

“It can be stressful…keeping the audience engaged,” Patterson pointed out. “And you get nervous on stage, but I love it! I love the challenge. I always want it to be a challenge.”

“I get more nervous on set…it’s all in your face…(gets) intense with the camera,” Angela Maria added. “On stage everyone is (way) back.”

I asked Michael about his mother the stage-play director and he said, “She does this on the side, but she has a long history as an actress when she isn’t working. She is even in a couple of films with me.”

I asked Angela if she still sings and she said, “Yes, I sing all the time! Sometimes I sing and act in conjunction. At first, I couldn’t figure out which, but I enjoy acting and can incorporate my singing.”

Angela Maria

Angela Maria, a SAG/AFTRA actress and a Baltimore native, also appears in the movie Hair Show with Mo’Nique; Gods & Generals with Robert Duval, “The Wire” and has hosted Cover Girls’ “Model Quest”. Michael J. Patterson, also a SAG/AFTRA actor and a native of Washington, DC, also appears in Netflix’s The Forge, Amazon Prime’s Imposter Pastor, the movies Million to One, Heaven Sent, Ice man: Book One, and Undefiled, for which he won “Best Supporting Actor” at the International Christian Film Festival.

Produced by Rodney and Monique Allen, the “1+1=3 with God Leading the Way” stage-play takes a comedic look at the spiritual connection needed in relationships. RodneyAllens1+1=3WithGodLeadingTheWayatEventBrite

SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million for her column The Pulse of Entertainment. She is the publisher of the digital magazine www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com, which has an estimated 160,000 visitors a month. An entrepreneur, Dr. Moseley’s company, Freelance Associates, is a business management/public relations strategic planning and consulting firm that is celebrating 32 years in 2025. Dr. Eunice also serves as professor for the School of Business at Stanton University in Anaheim, California and serves as promotions director (at-large), journalist and business consultant for The Baltimore Times. Dr. Moseley founded the Uplifting Minds II Foundation (www.UpliftingMinds.com) in 2023, a 501 C3 with a mission to empower the underserved through three major programs – One Stop Business Shop, the ULMII Professional Conference and the ULMII Academy (business management and public relations). EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), was launched by Dr. Eunice in 1999, to educate aspiring artists/musicians about the business of entertainment – www.UpliftingMinds2.com. Next ULMII Entertainment Conferences for Baltimore on Saturday April 18, 2026, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and for Los Angeles on Saturday, November 7, 2026, presented by The Pulse of Entertainment and the ULMII Foundation. The ULMII conferences are free with virtual access via Zoom. ULMII entertainment conference offers a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and International Talent Competition where the top three scored acts receive the ULMII Best Act Award and over $20,000 valued in prizes/product/services and cash!

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