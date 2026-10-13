Grammy-Nominated Calvin Bridges Headlines 27th Annual Uplifting Minds II Entertainment Conference

Gospel legend joins eight industry professionals Nov. 7 for free virtual conference, talent competition and career-building opportunities.

(Clockwise) Host Dr. Winston Grier, panelists Calvin Bridges, Robin Simone, Dr. Lee Bailey, Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, Aaron Akins, Lil Hyste, Michele Vreeland, Anthony Michael Hobbs, Nadiyah Kareem and moderator and ULMII founder Dr. Eunice Moseley

Grammy Award nominated Calvin Bridges joins eight other entertainment industry professionals at the 27th annual Los Angeles Uplifting Minds II” (ULMII) Entertainment Conference Saturday November 7, 2026 (1-3pmPST), to share his expertise.

Bridges is currently celebrating 50 years since his Stellar Award winning hit single “I Can Go To God In Prayer” was released.

The single has been covered by over 300 artists that include Alicia Keys and the Godmother of Gospel Albertine Walker. The single is also included in the Smithsonian as a song that changed American culture.

Hosted by radio host/author/pastor/motivational speaker Dr. Winston Grier (The W.O.R.D. Podcast on Spotify) the ULMII Entertainment Conference other panelists, joining Calvin, include Picturesque Records’ 3-time Billboard Chart-Topper Robin Simone (Robin Simone’s Hollywood Orchestra); EURweb.com publisher Dr. Lee Bailey (RadioScope); More Than a Fraction Foundation’s Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com); NAKIO Records artist Aaron Akins (“When Do We Love”); opening act for Kurrupt, Trina and more, rapper/music producer Lil Hyste (“Up,” “Ghetto Children”); Xyla Records’ singer/songwriter/guitarist Michele Vreeland (songwriting credit – “American Idol”); Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s & Adult’s Film Fest founder Anthony Michael Hobbs (ImaginationLunchbox.com), and artist development specialist/A&R Nadiyah Kareem (Super Star Entertainment),

The ULMII Entertainment Conference, moderated by its founder Dr. Eunice Moseley (www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com), offers a panel of industry professionals for a Q&A session, a professional showcase of acts signed to indie labels, agencies and management companies, and an international talent competition of singers, songwriters, dancers and/or actors where the top three scored acts received the 2026 “ULMII Best Act Award,” cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, and over $20,000 valued in free services!

Grammy nominated/Stellar Award winning Calvin Bridges.

When asked why he volunteers for community events such as ‘Uplifting Minds II,” which has launched the careers (open doors) of Grammy winning Miguel (“Adorn”), actress Naturi Naughten (STARZ drama “Power”), and the Featherstone Brothers whose original song was placed on platinum selling Dru Hill’s album as “I Should Be (Your Boyfriend),” which went platinum, Calvin Bridges said, “I’ve learned that life is all about relationship! All we do in life is reciprocal… What we give, we get back, and it’s always multiplied, just as one seed yields many plants. Over the years, I’ve seen my music touch and even change lives, which motivates me to keep giving and keep growing. Seeds of knowledge and wisdom planted, yield an abundant harvest of favor and increase!” The “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference, powered by Zoom, is free to the public and admission can be obtained at http://upliftingminds2.com/registration.html or RSVP at www.EventBrite.com. For more information feel free to email [email protected].

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