YouTube TV Subscribers Can Score Three Free Months of YouTube Premium

New Premium members can enjoy ad-free videos, offline downloads and YouTube Music before the $15.99 monthly rate kicks in.

YouTube TV on the screen of the tablet/Depositphotos

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*YouTube TV customers who have never paid for YouTube Premium can now try it free for three months. According to Cord Cutters, YouTube is sending the limited-time offer by email, so eligible subscribers should watch their inbox.

The promotion gives live TV viewers an extended, no-cost opportunity to experience YouTube Premium. The membership removes ads from videos, allows offline downloads, and supports background playback. Picture-in-picture lets users watch videos in a small window while navigating other apps. The Jump Ahead feature skips to specific parts of a video, while Continue Watching picks up playback across devices.

Premium also offers enhanced-bitrate 1080p for sharper, more detailed video, plus 256 kbps audio on eligible music videos. A queue feature lets users line up what to watch next without stopping their current video. Smart Downloads automatically adds recommended videos to their offline library.

December 5, 2023, Brazil. In this photo illustration, the YouTube TV logo is displayed on a smartphone screen

The membership includes YouTube Music Premium, which provides ad-free access to more than 100 million songs and podcasts in the YouTube Music app. Subscribers can download tracks, switch between a song and its music video, and continue listening with their screen locked.

There is a catch. Only first-time individual subscribers qualify; former Premium members and anyone who has previously used a free trial are ineligible. Family and student plans are not part of the deal. Once the three months expire, YouTube bills the standard $15.99 monthly fee in the U.S.

Subscribers can claim it by opening the YouTube TV email and using the one-time link or code with the same Google account. The free months kick in immediately.

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